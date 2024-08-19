Thousands of victims are taking legal action against the federal government for supposed harm resulting from the Covid clot shot. The only silver lining is that the vast majority of those filing lawsuits took the AstraZeneca shot.

A whopping 97% of the successful claims were filed by individuals jabbed with the AstraZeneca vax. AstraZeneca is now eating crow after withdrawing its jab across the globe.

The Federal Government Negligently Administered Covid Jabs

The plaintiffs in the Covid-19 jab lawsuits insist the federal government failed to fulfill its duty of care to tax paying citizens. Such a failure is referred to as negligence.