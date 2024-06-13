A dark cloud formed over America in the summer of 2020. That’s when Black Lives Matter used the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to fuel unrest and further their Marxist cause.

When the popularity of that hoax died down new George Soros funded protests arose to support Hamas, a terrorist organization that kidnaps and kills innocent kids.

“An SDS radical once wrote, “The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.” In other words the cause - whether inner city blacks or women - is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution.” ―David Horowitz

Since then, leftist activists have worked hard to take over our classrooms, workplaces, and even our churches in the name of “social justice,” a vacuous phrase with a definition that can morph from situation to situation — a relativist’s dream, a realist’s nightmare.

The Left has made it plain that they aim to change America’s political and economic systems, the Constitution be damned.

If you’re sick of having your values denigrated by mobs of useful idiots — college students recruited by leftist professors and poor little rich kids looking for someone or something to fill the holes in their souls — it’s high time to do something about it.

The Marxists have been hatching their plan to destroy America for decades. Most conservatives, who by nature and inclination shy away from Orwellian groupthink, have been too busy living their lives to pay the Marxist “Long March” through our institutions much heed.

The BLM/Antifa riots of 2020, for example, were a long time in the making.

According to Mike Gonzalez of The Heritage Foundation, “the architects of BLM had been recruited by committed Marxists more than a decade before they founded the organization and then trained for a decade on Marxism-Leninism and the practical arts of community organizing.”

BLM and its offshoot revolutionary organizations were the physical manifestations of the thoughts of leftist radicals like Antonio Gramsci, Saul Alinsky, and Herbert Marcuse who sought to undermine the Judeo-Christian tradition and replace it with a toxic concoction of Nietzsche, Marx, and Freud.

By 2014 BLM’s founders had created a network of revolutionaries that helped provoke the riots after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. This opened the door to the rise in crime and violence known as “the Ferguson effect.” Bent on sowing chaos to usher in a nebulous notion of a utopian nightmare, leftists promote anarchy over order and ideology over reason.

If you’re angry about any of this, you’re not alone. For years conservatives have felt powerless and outraged as institution after institution has been captured by the radical left.

The Wokenistas' values are so alien to mainstream Americans that, to this day, many stand paralyzed before the strange neo-Marxist beast in the kind of dumbfounded horror portrayed in B horror movies.

Americans must battle the beast just as St. George fought the dragon terrorizing the people. Fighting out of despair or blind rage, however, works to the dragon’s advantage, for the dragon is Satan and feeds off of the negative.

What America needs is a Summer of Liberty where citizens openly and proudly celebrate their heritage and values.

The fact is that America was founded on Judeo-Christian values. Put another way, God is the bedrock on which America stands.

“[W]hile America did not have a Christian Founding in the sense of creating a theocracy,” observed political science professor Mark David Hall, “its Founding was deeply shaped by Christian moral truths.”

Christian moral truths devoid of Christ make about as much sense as Queers for Palestine; in the first case there’s no such thing as a godless Christian and in the second queers in Palestine are ridiculed and even killed. Both ideas embrace the logic of suicide.

Maybe that’s why Marxists hate God so much. As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who knew Marxism from inside the Soviet gulag, put it:

But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.

It's safe to say that BLM, Antifa, and Queers for Palestine all share a similar loathing for the divine, an unarticulated seething hatred that poisons their hearts, minds, and souls. To destroy America, they must abolish the Judeo-Christian belief in divine transcendence.

That the Left is organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent is attested to by the facts. The 2020 BLM riots left close to 20 people dead. The 600+ riots in cities across the nation caused more than $1 billion in losses, the costliest riots in U.S. history.

And that was just in 2020. Travis Campbell tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019 which contributed to between 1,000 and 6,000 deaths.

How do you combat organized madness that uses hate as its principal driving force? Fighting fire with fire won’t work unless you want to sacrifice reason on the altar of ideology and feed faith to the dogs of hate.

On the other hand, concerned Americans can no longer sit on the sidelines waiting for conservative government officials to clean the mess up because too many of them are incapable or reluctant to act. At this point, failing to get into the fight is the same as surrendering — it’s suicide.

A Summer of Liberty means standing up to the madness by celebrating the values enshrined in the Constitution— liberty, justice, and equality (not equity) — and spreading the word as if the country depended on it — which it does.

A Summer of Liberty means coming together to refresh our bodies, minds, and souls on the promise of America as outlined in the Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

A Summer of Liberty means subscribing to this blog and urging others to do the same to establish a community of like-minded individuals.

A Summer of Liberty means defeating the Left through faith, reason, and solidarity — all of which you can partake in by subscribing to this site.

Faith that good will triumph over evil is not enough. You have to fight for it. “You see that a person is justified by works and not by faith alone (James 2:24).

It’s time to get to work. The daylight’s burning.

