During the 2020s, many people have noted that the only difference between a conspiracy theory and a fact could be a couple of months or a year. There has been no shortage of “conspiracy theories” that have later been proven correct in the past few years.

In particular, many facts that we now know about Covid were previously labeled conspiracy theories. Anyone who resisted getting vaccinated had to listen to immoral health professionals talk about how you wouldn’t get covid if you were vaccinated or falsely claim that the vaccinated had a winter of death ahead of them.

One of the most intriguing theories surrounding Covid is its origins and the lab leak theory. While the Covid lab leak theory seemed very fringe in 2020, many politicians, governments, and even federal agencies have been seriously looking into the true origins of Covid and concluded that it likely came from a lab.



Boris Johnson, who implemented several unpopular measures during Covid, has recently been very vocal about how the world’s behavior during Covid was very Medieval. He has also explained that he now believes that Covid came from a lab in China.

Boris Johnson Pivots on Key Covid Points