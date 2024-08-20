Pew Research poll results published this past Monday reveal half the nation feels we have no responsibility to help Ukraine. The data shows exactly 49% of Americans believe the nation should remain isolationist while 48% believe we should help Ukraine during the protracted war with communist Russia. The remaining 3% of poll respondents were undecided.

It is Time to Put America First

Former President Eisenhower warned the United States’ military-industrial complex would spiral out of control if left unchecked. Eisenhower’s prediction has come true. The country has been at war for more than 90% of its existence yet we haven’t expanded our borders beyond the five states won during the war with Mexico.

The military-industrial complex continues to spend taxpayer dollars on foreign entanglements that do little but reduce the price of oil for cheaper gasoline. Those questioning why our military budget is bloated and why we can’t seem to avoid war need not look any further than our nation’s political campaign finance system.

The likes of Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon make soft money political campaign donations to both political parties. The donation strategy is wise as it essentially hedges corporations’ bets, ensuring that they’ll receive sweetheart defense contracts and more opportunities for war regardless of which party wins.

Rand Paul and Donald Trump Call for an End to War

Senator Paul is speaking out against American support for Ukraine in unison with former President Trump. The two politicians are exceptions to the beltway’s swamp culture in which it has become normative to take bribes from defense contractors.

If Trump and the right wing were beholden to Putin as Democrats claim, the dictator would have invaded Ukraine when Trump was in the Oval Office. Instead, Putin waited for Biden’s presidency to make his move.

The Partisan Split on the Ukraine Issue

Take a close look at the numbers and you’ll find support for war in Ukraine is split along political lines. Exactly 63% of Democrats and political independents who lean to the left insist the United States should support Ukraine. In contrast, only 36% of Republicans and others who lean to the right believe Ukraine should receive American aid.

In addition to Paul and Trump, the Republican’s choice for Vice President, J.D. Vance, also favors isolationism. Vance recently took the left and the global cabal to task for threatening World War III over Ukraine. Vance even referenced the GOP establishment for their role in wasting American taxpayer dollars abroad.

A shift to the political right headed by Paul, Trump and Vance would be characterized by an isolationist stance. Though Ukraine has fertile land with minerals and farmland that help enrich and feed the world, the battle with Russia is not our fight. This sentiment is reflected in the fact that the percentage of Americans who believe the conflict in Ukraine is a threat to the USA’s interest has significantly declined since the war’s start.

As of today, merely 34% of poll respondents in the United States view the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a major threat to American interests. This percentage is significantly lower than the 50% of Americans who viewed the conflict as a significant threat when the war began.

Looking Forward to a Brighter Future

Imagine an America that is 100% focused on domestic problems. Every cent of taxpayer dollars is spent toward improving domestic infrastructure, education and civilian well-being. Instead of paying for endless war abroad, we proactively tackle our growing national debt for financial solvency.

The vision outlined above is that of Senator Paul and Donald Trump. It is time to put America first, prioritizing the happiness of United States taxpayers for national unity instead of protecting lands far away.

Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mich McConnel have both indicated no one is quite sure what a victory against Russia would look like considering we’ve already donated more than $175 billion to the war effort.

The swamp creatures in the beltway should take Paul’s advice and cut all aid to Ukraine. Paul introduced a resolution in the Senate and House with Mike Lee (R-UT) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) that states the country should not enter into any agreements to provide security for Ukraine. The resolution also prevents the addition of Ukraine to NATO.

The most we should do to help Ukraine is maintain economic sanctions on Russia. Paul and other conservatives are completely justified when arguing for isolationism. Ukraine can defend itself and request military assistance from European allies while we focus on protecting our borders here in the land of the free.