Anthony Fauci is a Neanderthal.

How do we know this? Rachel Carson, marine biologist, writer, and author of Silent Spring says so. [affiliate link]

The ‘control of nature’ is a phrase conceived in arrogance, born of the Neanderthal age of biology and philosophy, when it was supposed that nature exists for the convenience of man. . . . It is our alarming misfortune that so primitive a science has armed itself with the most modern and terrible weapons...

Carson’s characterization of the Neanderthal may be a bit unfair. That faded species wasn't trying to control nature as much as adapt to it. Their failure to do so should serve as a warning: nature always has and always will be more powerful than mankind.

Silent Spring was published in 1962. Today, the “modern and terrible weapons” of science have fallen into the hands of full-blown madmen who are bent on manipulating nature into the image of themselves. One of these madmen is Dr. Anthony Fauci of the COVID-19 debacle fame. Fauci, unfortunately, is not alone.

Lost in Translation

The oft-quoted Old Testament passage, “And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth,’” gives divine license to men like Fauci who see nature as a force to be conquered.

Subduing the earth and lording it over creation is the stuff of dreams for these would-be gods. But there’s a problem. Learned men who fall for hubris have a propensity to read into the text what’s not there.

According to Jeff Benner of the Ancient Hebrew Research Center, “The use of the two Hebrew verbs radah and kavash [translated as “to have dominion” and “to subdue” respectively] imply that that man is to rule over the animals as his subjects, not as a dictator, but a benevolent leader. Man is also to walk among and have a relationship with his subjects so that they can provide for man and that man can ‘learn’ from them.”

It can’t be denied that humans are radically unique— technology, medicine, language, art — and that they manipulate nature (subdue it) to their advantage. But man and nature are not master and slave with the slaves always plotting a rebellion while the masters devise methods to keep them in check. Symbioses should be the goal, not slavery.

According to Biblical wisdom, man is not at war with nature. He’s more like a shepherd who watches over the flock. This means gauging the weather, knowing where the water is, and moving the herd before it overgrazes a pasture. Call it natural law in action.

But Fauci and kin don’t see it that way. They want no peace.

Rand Paul vs. Anthony Fauci

Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci — both medical doctors — clash because Paul relies on reason while Fauci is fueled by hubris.

“Today,” Paul posted on X, “a scientist performing research that enhances a potential pandemic pathogen, with the full approval of the government and scientific establishment, has emerged as an existential threat to humanity.”

Paul was referring to an article in the New York Post titled “Why science should never try to triumph over nature”. The article was co-authored by geneticist Dr. Bryce Nickels and epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the man who dared to talk back to Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhattacharya also coauthored the groundbreaking Santa Clara Study and was one of the principals behind the Great Barrington Declaration.

The Great Barrington Declaration describes itself:

As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.

Bhattacharya’s efforts undermined Fauci’s approach to handling the COVID pandemic so the scientific establishment labeled him a pariah. It’s safe to say Paul and Bhattacharya hold similar views when it comes to Fauci and his cronies.

It’s no longer a secret that men infected with hubris, many of whom are also suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, have embedded themselves in the federal bureaucracy and the scientific establishment like an infestation of ticks on the neck of a prized bloodhound. It’s only a matter of time before the blood is poisoned and the hound is killed by some tick-borne disease.

“In a Congressional hearing earlier this month,” the Post article continues, “former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testified that today, ‘Biosafety is the greatest security threat faced by the United States.’”

Redfield has long contended that he was “sidelined” from the CDC because his lab leak theory contradicted other scientists, including Fauci. Hell that no fury like a Fauci scorned.

God-like Tony is married to the idea that the gain of function research is ethically sound, no matter the consequence. Anybody who says otherwise is a threat to science itself.

According to Bhattacharya and Nickels, in 2012 Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins — former director of the National Institutes of Health — wrote in the American Society for Microbiology that the benefits of gain-of-function research are worth it, even if a laboratory accident launched a pandemic.

You got that right. Gain-of-function research might prepare scientists for an outbreak of a disease that did not exist before scientists created it in a lab and unleashed a pandemic on the world. How’s that working out for you Dr. Fauci?

Nobody ever said that hubris made you smart. Fauci’s love for himself blinded him. To feed his love, instead of shepherding nature, he would have it devour us all.

Go back to the Neanderthal cave, Dr. Fauci, and minister to the bones of the extinct.