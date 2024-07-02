Get 20% off for 1 year

It’s time to stop collusion between the Deep State and Big Tech. Freedom of speech and freedom of information are more important than ever. Rand Paul’s new proposed bill to protect our freedom of speech is well-timed, seeing the absolute cover-up of important information that would help people in the U.S. make informed decisions about their health and every facet of their daily lives.

Paul started by proposing the “Protect American First” Bill in 2023, even though this should already be covered under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Big Tech has been in bed with federal agencies like the FBI for too long, promoting misinformation, and even outright lies. As we saw in the June 27th presidential debate, Biden lied to the entire world by saying that the U.S. Border Patrol supported his re-election. The Union was quick to fact-check him, but platforms that allow freedom of speech and the sharing of ideas are necessary for our politicians to be held to account for their non-factual statements.

Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted that he was exchanging messages with the FBI, and that they were directing what should be shared or taken down on his platform during the last election cycle. While he was warning his own employees at Facebook not to take the COVID jab, Zuckerberg was promoting COVID vaccines on his social media platform.

Elon Musk dropped the Twitter files shortly after turning the platform into X, and in them, Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibi, famous for exposing the LIBOR scandal, revealed that there were memos between old Twitter employees and the federal government that would minimize or stop posts that talked about vaccine side effects in the middle of the pandemic.

This government-tech collusion is further exemplified in the actions of Bill Gates, perhaps one of the longest-standing tech oligarchs, with billions of dollars of influence to direct public and government policy around health. Isn’t it odd that the same man who is responsible for 88% of philanthropic donations to the WHO, also invested in Pfizer way back in 2002? He’s invested more than a billion in the United Nation’s goals, which are highly suspect. Goal number 3 in particular seems odd. The UN wants to curb vaccine hesitancy as part of their “health” initiatives. Doesn’t it suck when the world starts to wake up to your sick agenda and doesn’t want your poison anymore?

He also invested more than $55 million in BiotNTech who was Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine arm expected to create COVID vaccines in 1990. He purchased over a million shares. What do you think he was expecting? A financial free-for-all while everyone was forced to vaccinate with mRNA jabs? Gates has also donated more than $319 million to mainstream media, to help force the narrative that COVID vaccines were safe and necessary.

By his own admission, Bill Gated donated over $10 billion in the past ten years through his so-called foundation, to groups like the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, and Global Polio Eradication. Recall Fauci’s past dabbling in AIDS vaccines that led us to SARS-COVID, with a plan to perhaps mix the two. Also consider that Gates was brought to court in India for forcing Polio vaccinations on young girls without their parent’s consent that ended up disabling more than 49,000 Indian children. India eventually kicked him out of the country, once they realized what he was up to.

You can tell when these tech oligarchs are suspect by following the money, but there is also evidence that our own government acted in step with social media companies and tech giants like Google to create a narrative to force vaccinations that are turning out to not only be untested, but egregiously unsafe, and truly a bioweapon. Many are unaware that Google was formed from a government grant through DARPA. It’s in service of government agencies, not the people who use it to search for where to eat dinner or get stock updates.

Gates and Fauci

It’s well known that Gates and Fauci are buddies. The two have been using the African continent to test out their evil vaccines for decades. Africa was on to him though, like India, and started refusing his “medicine.”Tanzanian president, Magufuli couldn’t tell his people to steer clear of Gates’s vaccines with enough vigor. And you can bet mainstream media (partially paid for by the Gates’ Foundation) vilified him for standing up and refusing to give his citizens this poison. Gates has been talking about pandemics in the “future” for decades as well.

This was all planned. Some say it's all part of a larger Malthusian plan to depopulate the planet. The population explosion expected in Africa has long been a point of controversy for Gates. He once told Welt am Sonntag that Africa’s population growth would put “massive pressure” on Europe through immigration. He and others say that population control can eliminate poverty, but what have any of these tech billionaires done to create more affordable housing, clean water, or provide access to developing countries to food that’s not contaminated with GMOs?

If more people had known, and the controlled media wasn’t fully complicit in pushing lies, we’d all have kicked these men to the curb long before they could hatch their evil plans.

Why Freedom of Speech Can Help Stop Technocratic Control

People like Gates, Zuckerberg, and the founders of Google (ABC) can only get away with what they’re doing when it’s done in secret. Rand Paul’s amendment to stop collusion between the Biden Administration and Big Tech is needed as a matter of life and death.