Many politicians have slammed Fauci for his mishandling of Covid since the 2020s, yet nothing ever seems to happen to him. Fauci pushed ineffective vaccines on the population that caused injuries and deaths and he was untruthful to Congress after this. Despite all of these immoral actions, Fauci has retained his position and has avoided legal consequences.



The truth is likely darker than many people, even Fauci skeptics, could imagine. Fauci is not just a corrupt and overpaid public health official but is likely at the front of an offshore weapons program that could have the power to cause a lot of global chaos in the coming years.



The 2020s were a very dark time for the world, as many people lost their medical freedoms and suffered strong financial consequences as well. It is very important for countries to push back stronger during any future “public health emergencies” and to take a closer look at what Fauci is really up to.

Weinstein Launches Further Attacks on Fauci