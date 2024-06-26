The Freedom of Information Act was created to oversee government communications. This is necessary because, without this oversight, the government can do whatever, with whomever they like with your tax dollars. FOIA is imperative for a democratic republic to function, but this makes no difference to David Morens, Fauci’s 20-year assistant, who has violated FOIA and destroyed evidence that would prove Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH), that Fauci directed during COVID helped to create this bioweapon. Knowingly. With help from other government agencies. With patents owned by the NIH.

As Rand Paul has expressed, this is darn near close to treason. Fauci could be indicted for the destruction of records showing his knowing contribution to gain-of-function research and covid virus creation in the name of profiting Big Pharma, and the depopulation agenda of the World Health Organization, but Morens has destroyed evidence. Morens’ testimony before a House subcommittee admitted destroying evidence on Fauci’s behalf. It’s time for a trial before all the evidence is gone – destroyed by Fauci’s minions.

Morens deleted federal email chains between himself, Fauci, and others, and then said he didn’t know that deleting government emails is a federal offense, as if this isn’t common knowledge.

