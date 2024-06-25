It is clear to see that the democratic party has nefarious intentions and wants illegal immigrants to continue entering the country. Our political leaders need to take swift steps to prevent new illegal immigrants from entering the country. They also need to deport illegal immigrants who have been committing crimes.

These steps are much needed to help preserve our border security and the security of our communities. Rand Paul, like many politicians who want to control the border, is very pro-legal immigration and sees the value that these individuals bring to our country. However, we need to take steps to legitimize and control the process.

In a recent interview, Rand Paul heavily criticized the Biden Administration for its failed border policies. Illegal immigrants have been entering the United States at a record pace, and the administration has not taken concrete steps to prevent this crisis. In fact, it has even prevented states like Texas from addressing the issue, further exacerbating the crisis.

Border Issues Grow



Immigration issues have arguably become one of the most embarrassing products of the Biden Administration. These policies have threatened the sovereignty of states, caused dangers in multiple communities, and distracted us from the legal immigration process in the United States. This issue will likely be one of the most salient themes in the upcoming presidential election, as this country needs leadership that is capable of addressing the border crisis.



According to the Department of Homeland Security, there were over 10 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States in 2022. This number has likely increased substantially due to policies from the Biden Administration that have left the borders open. The administration has also prevented states like Texas from attempting to secure the borders.

Violation of 2,500 People Per Day Rule

Biden recently prepared an executive order that shuts down asylum after 2,500 migrants arrive in the United States each day. However, this model still has many flaws, which do not address the critical issues of our immigration crisis.



First of all, this interview discussed how Biden was not following through with this action and that we may have more than 2,500 people entering our country illegally every day. The Biden Administration's approach to illegal immigration has been a disaster, and it is not logical to view any actions or orders as anything other than lip service to win last-minute votes.



Rand Paul also made another interesting point about this executive order. If the administration can stop allowing illegal migrants to enter after 2,500, then they have the power to do so in the beginning and completely stop illegal immigration. However, it is clear that uncontrolled immigration is part of the administration’s plan to divide the country and win votes.

Democrats Want Open Borders



During this interview, Rand Paul clearly illustrated how the democrats want open borders for multiple reasons.

“I think what Biden has put forward is a complete farce. The democrats believe in open borders. They’ve said it. They have explicitly said the birth rate in America is going down and we need to bring in more people who will vote democrat. That is why we are bringing in more illegals, whether they come from the Middle East, whether they are terrorists, or whether they come from a prison. They don’t care.”

While politicians like Rand Paul want more immigrants and want to be selective, the democratic party has no respect for the law and will let anyone enter our country, regardless of their criminal background.

Legal Immigration Points



One key point to note is that our country’s approach to legal immigration could use a lot of work. Many politicians who want to deport illegal immigrants are extremely pro-legal immigration. Politicians like Rand Paul have cited how legal immigrants bring a lot to the country in terms of diversity and economic opportunities. Many dominant companies in the United States were founded by immigrants.

At the moment, the United States already lets in around 1 million legal immigrants. Sadly, the number of illegal immigrants has topped this and will continue to do so until we take corrective measures. The surge in illegal immigration, perpetuated by the Biden Administration, is a major distraction to the legal immigration process in the United States. It is more strategic for our country to tackle the border crisis so that we can focus our efforts on legal immigrants.





Why is there no Focus on Deporting Criminals?

One of the major areas of concern is that the democratic party has failed to address the rise of crime among some illegal immigrants. Many cases threaten local communities and even police officers, as seen in multiple cases recently.



Although assaulting a police officer is a federal crime that should lead to deportation, some individuals are still able to get away with this. Our borders are overwhelmed with so many people illegally entering the country that we can’t focus on preventing known criminals from entering the country.



Rand Paul addressed these issues recently and noted how recent murder cases have been linked to our failed immigration policies.

“ I don’t care what your politics are. Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I think everybody who has got a daughter ought to be horrified by Lincoln Riley's murder from a guy who came here and committed repeated crimes. But he was released into the country, he was paroled into the country, because the camps were full. Full of the other millions of people who should have been deported, filling up these camps.”



Section 287-G allows the local authorities to work with the police during these cases. Accordingly, local police would be able to report crimes like this and work with the federal government to deport anyone who committed a crime, especially one as serious as assaulting a police officer.

The Biden Administration Works Against Those who Want to Secure Border

Sadly, the democratic party is working against any entity in our country that attempts to control and secure our borders. Biden’s suggestion to limit the amount of illegal migrants to 2,500 per day is not genuine and does nothing to address the growing issue.



The state of Texas had to sue the Biden Administration last year because it interfered with the state’s legal efforts to help restore its border security. Biden has also reversed many of President Trump’s executive actions that helped protect our borders, which has put more pressure on states like Texas.



The Biden Administration benefits from an open border policy, as it can help secure more democratic votes in Red States if these measures continue. The number of illegal immigrants has been outpacing the number of legal immigrants, which shows that the administration's policy does not focus on legal immigration that can benefit the United States.

Final Thoughts



Biden’s new executive order will do little to prevent the border crisis, even if he follows through with his plan. Our country needs new leadership that can prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country and work with local communities to deport criminals. These steps could help improve the safety of US communities and legitimize the immigration process in the United States.



