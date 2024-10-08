The next pandemic is less terrifying than the government’s control of the domestic narrative of the entire USA.

Following the start of COVID-19, the federal government flexed unprecedented control over every corner of American society.

According to the CDC: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant indirect effects on multiple areas of child development, school readiness, educational attainment, socialization skills, mental health, in addition to risks based on social determinants of health.”

A significant portion of the newest generation is under-socialized, exacerbating existing criticisms of impaired social cues from screen-time and isolation.

Adults and children alike are victims to an unnecessary government takeover that is almost sure to happen again.

Between 2019 and the end of 2023, the pandemic is estimated to have cost upwards of $14 Billion.

Every industry was affected, from airlines to dining to retail. Public gatherings plummeted, and the suicide rate skyrocketed.

The inattention to the repercussions of closing down life for a disease that killed one-fifth of the people that obesity kills globally per year indicates that the priority was not really on saving lives.

Governments aren’t rushing to force fast food companies to close. Criticism of the obesity rates and corresponding comorbidities would be body-shaming, but a country-wide forced shutdown was practical and life-saving.

The un-Constitutional scramble to exert power resulted in a media takeover, public shutdown, and general feeling of panic among the public.

That panic resulted in a developing culture to look to the Government for what to think. That mindset is still hard-felt (and obvious) among Democratic voters approaching the 2024 election cycle.

Many accuse the pandemic of being a grand conspiracy to undermine then-President Donald Trump. It worked.

The public demonized the Trump administration for their hesitation to close the entire country down, despite the Trump administration’s concerns about the economy and public good.

Americans and economies around the globe are paying for it now.

As industries rebound slowly, many will suffer the after-effects for years to come from lower demand to higher prices.

Some will never rebuild.

This is completely unacceptable.