Just when you think Dr. Fauci would finally come clean with a preponderance of proof that he colluded with Big Pharma and the Deep State to create a bioweapon, he’s at it again. He’s lied to Congress before. Suppose the lies he’s telling now to cover up the heinous experiments he conducted with Beagle puppies are an indication of the level of deceit he’s practiced toward human beings in the height of COVID. In that case, he should be behind bars for multiple lifetimes. And when you see what he and his cronies are planning next, you’ll sit up in your chair.

As we all know from the documents Rand Paul helped to uncover, Fauci lied multiple times to the public when everyone was being encouraged to take a deadly vaccine. He worked with over 15 government agencies including DARPA, the NIH, the FDA, and the CDC to squelch questioning about the efficacy of the virus, and with great disdain, he lied to the public so that people would feel compelled to take the shot. In one recording that surfaced, he is on record stating, “It's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated.”

First Fauci denied even knowing the Wuhan lab existed, then he finally admitted that while he was the director of the National Institute of Health, the NIH helped fund the lab. He lied to the press about the vaccines. He lied to everyone so that he could get kickbacks from Pfizer and Moderna. Fauci calls the NIH “my institute” and admits they were very much responsible for helping to create “the vaccine.”

The Moderna vaccine was created in just two days with no testing. Not suspect at all, is it? Fauci will pocket millions from Big Pharma, while they are exempt from lawsuits or culpability even though this vaccine has caused more death and injury than any other injuries from all vaccines combined for the past 50 years.

Rand Paul asks Fauci which government experts are on Pfizer’s payroll to point out a very obvious conflict of interest. Of course, Fauci denies that he earns profits from helping Pfizer get government contracts to create the vaccines for the virus he helped unleash.

What Other Sick Lies is Fauci Hiding?

In his efforts to “experiment” with parasitic sand flies, to create some other Frankensteinian concoction to unleash on people, Fauci ran labs that removed Beagle puppies’ vocal cords so that scientists conducting the experiments wouldn’t have to listen to them cry out as their flesh was being decimated. What’s even sicker is that these experiments were funded by US taxpayer dollars funneled through the NIH, more than $1.8 million.

Fauci would allow the flies to bite the puppies to death. Interesting sadism when you realize that since 1984 Fauci has been talking about unleashing viruses into the population. It’s a sick twist when you realize that George Orwell talked about exactly how they would make people disbelieve their own intelligent wisdom in his dystopian book with the same title of the date Fauci started speaking publicly about his sick plans. Orwell states in 1984, “f you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.” This was a cautionary tale, but the only way people like Fauci and other government criminals are allowed to continue their sick experiments if we stay unaware and do nothing to fight back.

Fauci states in his 1984 rhetoric talking about creating an AIDS virus, “If it’s a sexual context spread it's a perfect set-up to spread. . . you take an infectious agent and you reintroduce it into a population. . .” This is why Dr. Robert Wilner wrote a book exposing Dr Fauci called “Deadly Deception.” In the book, Wilner reveals that Fauci was involved in “testing” AIDS medication and the virus itself. Fauci’s entire persona smacks of Josef Mengele who carried out atrocious “experiments” On Aushwitz prisoners. Mengele was called the Angel of Death. Fauci deserves the same moniker.

What Else is the Evil Fauci Planning?

With Trump gaining Saint-like support after his assassination attempt, the Deep State’s actors like Fauci will stop at nothing. They’re already planning their next pandemic. At a town hall event this maniac said that “there would absolutely be another pandemic.” he expects it to hit right before the 2024 election. Isn’t that some odd timing for a virus to all of a sudden attack people again? Perhaps a gain-of-function virus that they’ve been funding with more taxpayer money, and discussing in backroom labs and conference rooms?

That’s another lie Fauci told, that they weren’t conducting gain of function testing, which is a method for making viruses more spreadable and deadly. Do we believe anything that comes out of this man’s mouth, and why is he being allowed to continue with his government pension and university tours while planning the next genocide?

Start boycotting the universities that give this man accolades, and call out the non-profit organizations who are essentially aiding in murder. Do not stand down. You’ve seen what these people are capable of already. It’s time to send a very strong, ”Not today!”