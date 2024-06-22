Fauci revealed a disgusting bias during a recent hearing in front of a Judicial Committee. In an interview that was played during his questioning, Fauci said that he thinks an institution should make it hard for people to live their lives so that they feel pressured to get vaccinated. His exact words were, “Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you are going to have schools, universities, and colleges, they’re gonna say, ‘you want to come to this college buddy, lady, you’ve got to get vaccinated’. . . and it’s been proven, when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated.”

As Rand Paul says, this sounds like something you’d hear from a communist country like China, not from someone in America. The problem is, it’s not just Fauci that was trying to force vaccinations on all of us.

Vaccination Not By Coercion, But Force

Fauci went on to say, “Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook and all of those others, you want to work for us, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Fauci made it difficult for people to work, travel, get educated, play, and live without getting a vaccination.

During the hearing, Representative Rich McCormick asked Fauci if he had ever treated a Covid patient. The answer was no.

They forced elderly people, American workers, and even people with disabilities to get vaccinated against their will. Active duty military members were vaccinated under duress. Congress only repealed the mandated vaccinations for military members after pressure from other branches of government.

President Biden forced over 200 Marines to get vaccinated with the threat of losing their positions, and now the Vaccine Adverse Events System (VAERS) system shows an unthinkable amount of deaths, cardiovascular disease, miscarriage, and “sudden death” after vaccination, with military members being particularly harmed, which Big Pharma insiders have corroborated.

This is part of Bill Gates’ depopulation agenda, with another bird-flu pandemic planned. And Fauci went right along with it. In his own words, Fauci explained how to force people to comply with medical tyranny. Around the world, people were forced to get vaccinated.

It’s Not Just Fauci

While Fauci is deplorable for stating that, “when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated,” he’s not the only one of this mindset.

Dr. John Campbell and others have warned that the COVID mRNA shots are not even vaccines. They are gene-altering biowarfare. Even the former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon apparently had a crisis of consciousness and is now whistleblowing on the company, saying that the COVID vaccines are part of a depopulation agenda meant to kill millions. If the “vaccines” don’t kill you, they’ll make you sterile by adversely affecting sperm count and motility in men, or cause spontaneous miscarriage in women. Pfizer vaccines killed a fetal heart. Menstrual and pregnancy issues skyrocketed after forced COVID vaccines.

Pfizer lied. Moderna lied. Our government agencies lied. The US, Canada, Australia, and many other countries' government health officials knew that these vaccines were highly damaging. At least 15 government agencies not only knew that these vaccines were harmful and said nothing about it, as Representative Rand Paul has pointed out, they actively promoted and coerced people to get vaccinated. Joe Biden tried to mandate the COVID vaccine for federal contractors. Police and ambulance workers were forced to get vaccinated or they would lose their jobs. There were public health mandates that tried to force businesses to make their employees get vaccinated or they would suffer fines upward of $200,000.

This was a far-reaching, organized effort to kill. Is there any question that Fauci and those like him deserve to sentencing and prison?

Why mRNA?

mRNA “vaccines” are particularly troublesome. A leading legal expert and Harvard-educated professor, Dr. Francis Boyle, the writer of the 1989 Bioweapon Act wrote an affidavit attesting that COVID mRNA injections meet the definition of a bioweapon. They contain nanoparticles that affect genes directly. They cause chromosomal abnormalities. This is a vaccine technology that is meant to be an act of war. It’s been developed over many decades. The Department of Defense (DOD) has been studying this technology for a minimum of 30 years. The U.S. Army developed mRNA technology for infectious disease “therapeutics,” but it’s clear that this technology was developed for other purposes.

Fort Detrick in the U.S. has been the forerunner of pathological biowarfare for decades as well. Steve Kirsch, a statistician explains the dangers of mRNA vaccines in this way, “there are more reports for the COVID vaccine than for all vaccines in history combined, and not only that but there are over 770 safety signals. Normally a vaccine would trigger zero safety signals.” A safety signal was only found because someone requested the information via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. “That’s not a 3-alarm fire, that’s a 770-alarm fire,” says Kirsch. Why so many adverse events? The lipid nanoparticles in mRNA shots carry toxins throughout the entire body: to the liver, lungs, heart, ovaries, and testes, and many governments throughout the world, including U.S. government bodies knew this before vaccines were mandated.

