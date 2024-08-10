Fauci had help getting his message out that everyone had to take a poisonous, bioweapon in the form of a COVID vaccine. Zuckerberg personally reached out to Fauci to try to offer Facebook as an intermediary in establishing widespread misinformation and propaganda by the Deep State. Zuckerberg’s social media platform not only promoted the lies of Fauci, the FDA, and the CDC, but also removed members of Facebook, including PhDs, immunologists, virologists, and other doctors who were raising red flags about the dangers of an untested vaccine pushed out onto the masses in warp speed time with clinical tests that clearly showed the vaccines were deadly. Facebook also banned members who spoke openly about demonstrable COVID vaccine injuries.

Fauci and Zuckerberg colluded to inhibit free speech. The 1st Amendment, which protects Freedom of Speech states that all people in the U.S. have a right to express their ideas and opinions without fear of punishment, retaliation, or interference from the government. This includes written, and spoken words.

Zuckerberg Admits “Scientific” Facts Weren’t Vetted: He Banned People Anyway