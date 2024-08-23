The Ukrainian puppets surely don’t enjoy watching Rand Paul as he puts lying, murderous Fauci in his place repeatedly in front of an entire nation.

Are you ready for the next government-funded, Deep State, deep-fake “disease” that requires a super fabulous vaccine that will cause perpetual health issues like turbo cancer, myocarditis, infertility, and immune dysfunction? That’s what we got with COVID. Monkey Pox is just the next “plan” to take away your medical sovereignty and keep you indebted to Big Pharma and their cancer drugs, statins, vaccines, and other failed drugs. If you’ve not yet seen the light by watching what has happened to millions of people who took COVID vaccines with all their boosters, not much will open your eyes. Still, maybe this will. Bioweapons labs funded by the U.S. government and YOUR tax dollars were set up in Ukraine doing the dirty work of defrauding and depopulating our nation since Obama was a US Senator.

As Rand Paul has pointed out, this is a death wish for humanity. Why has Fauci been hiding his research funded by the National Institutes of Health with taxpayer money in Wuhan to create a gain-of-function COVID vaccine that could kill people? That might untangle the thread leading us to awareness that this death machine isn’t just being produced in China. It’s in Ukraine, too.