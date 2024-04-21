The National Institute of Health (NIH), for whom Dr. Anthony Fauci is the former Director, is in deep trouble due to recent whistleblower information and the release and promotion of emails from two of Fauci’s doctors assigned to work on COVID-19. The emails shared by Senator Rand Paul, prove that Fauci and his minions were conducting gain-of-function testing on Covid, and there are 15,000 samples of Covid variants frozen in the Wuhan lab that conducted biowarfare experiments to release on its citizens as proof. Emails also reveal that scientists directly reporting to Fauci were ready to conduct research “on the full genome of 700+ CoVs (coronavirus variants).”

For those who aren’t yet aware, gain-of-function research aims to make viruses and other diseases normally found in animals more pathogenic and easier to transmute into, and through, humans.

Fauci also told Congress that he “had not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” It turns out that was a whopping lie, along with everything else we were told about Covid.

However, the U.S.-based “non-profit” EcoHealth received funding from both the NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) to conduct this research though their grants expressly stated that the money could not be used for gain-of-function research.

Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth, will have to appear before a public forum on May 1, 2024 to address these alarming findings.

Gain-of-function and NIH Funding

NIH was directly funding research at the Wuhan lab through EcoHealth. Check out this email reviewing their grant, sent straight to EcoHealth from NIH:

From a letter to the EcoHealth Doctors regarding NIH funding:

“August 19, 2022



Drs. Aleksei Chmura and Peter Daszak

EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. 460 W 34th St.

Suite 1701 New York, NY 10001 Re: R01AI110964



Dear Drs. Chmura and Daszak: Thank you for your response dated, January 21, 2022, and all of your prior correspondence on the abovementioned grant. I am writing to inform you that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is taking the following actions with respect to grant R01AI110964, as more fully described in this letter: (1) NIH is terminating the subaward from EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) due to material non-compliance with terms and conditions of award that cannot be remedied by specific award conditions. This will be accomplished as a partial termination of the award to EHA under 45 CFR 75.371(c). (2) NIAID will work with EHA to explore renegotiating the remainder of the award to proceed without involvement from WIV, if the award can be renegotiated without representing a significant scientific departure from the original, peer reviewed project.”

Following this correspondence, excerpts of emails exchanged between Daszak and the primary scientists working on the Coronavirus in the lab in Wuhan suggest that they have 15 years of data collated with Chinese scientists, and were ready to test the entire genome with no real concern about the origins of the virus. Funny too, when Peter Daszak recused himself from an investigation into the origins of the Corona pandemic.

Fauci Knew

There’s also no way that Fauci didn’t know these types of biowarfare experiments were happening. Way back in 2014, NIH gave a grant to scientists working at EcoHealth Alliance to study bat coronavirus that they mixed in with WIV1, another type of virus -- they were looking to make a super virus. The whole point of this study was to mix viruses in the lungs of genetically engineered mice so that the virus would be more pathogenic. Several papers were submitted to Fauci and NIH on these studies. The researchers stated in their paper, “The results show varying pathogenicity of SARS-COVs with different spike proteins in humanized mice.”

NIH and the NIAID: How Evil Scientists Create Viral Diseases

Biological warfare has been conducted by the U.S. government through funding channeled through NIH and Fort Detrick for decades. Researchers have been playing with bugs to make them more deadly, and practicing gain-of-function studies on animals in labs ranging from bats to guinea pigs, rats, and hamsters. The NIAID stockpiles deadly viruses that cause diseases like Lassa, Nipah, Ebola, and (Covid) in these animals so that they can conduct gain-of-function research to determine how they can be used on humans.

Decades before the Covid pandemic, we first heard of “gain of function” when scientists were trying to juice up bugs to make more pathogenic diseases. The research included shipping bats from a Maryland zoo curator in the U.S. (an NIH experimenter by career) that were sent straight to Wuhan to be used for gain-of-function research, overseen by Fauci. Another lab funded by the NIH in Montana spent millions to infect bats with Coronavirus as well before the pandemic.

Pic courtesy of Jospi

The experimental Covid vaccine was likely being tested way sooner than the public realizes. Why are they trying to hide years of proof showing that they were doing gain-of-function research? David Morens, a Fauci-funded flunky suggests hiding this fact while trying to defend himself in the latest email leaks. Is it because the emails make it clear Fauci was trying to conduct some kind of damage control so he wouldn’t be found out?

You don’t keep 15,000 Covid samples in a lab and do gain-of-function research for over a decade with no intention to infect a population with a super-virus. The evidence is clear. Fauci should be in jail and the NIH should be dismantled at its evil core.