Newly obtained documents confirm yet again Fauci lied about COVID. Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers. - Rand Paul

The Great COVID Cover-Up should be a movie.

It will be eventually.

Something like the 1963 classic, The Great Escape.

A small difference though.

This film will be about Americans escaping the horrible policies of Anthony Fauci and 15 other government agencies that sought to run our lives into the ground.

These officials knew that the Chinese lab was proposing to create a COVID 19-like virus and not one of these officials revealed this scheme to the public. In fact, 15 agencies with knowledge of this project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research. Government officials representing at least 15 federal agencies were briefed on a project proposed by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As Rand Paul said, “Shame on all the federal employees who covered up these facts about COVID-19.”

Elon Musk is not a fan of Fauci either.

At least we have a couple of people leading the PR battle against Fauci.

But, it gets worse. Fauci and his cronies are still working on gain-of-function research… Still flirting with the possibility of causing another worldwide pandemic.

This project, the DEFUSE project, proposed to insert a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus to create a novel chimeric virus that would have been shockingly similar to the COVID-19 virus.

Here’s the front cover of the disturbing proposal.

Rand Paul has been fighting to release this information for eons but the government has fought him tooth and nail.

For years, I have been fighting to obtain records from dozens of federal agencies relating to the origins of COVID-19 and the DEFUSE project. Under duress, the administration finally released documents that show that the DEFUSE project was pitched to at least 15 agencies in January 2018.

Now we know the government was out to create new viruses quite similar to COVID-19.

[This] means that at least 15 federal agencies knew from the beginning of the pandemic that EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seeking federal funding in 2018 to create a virus genetically very similar if not identical to COVID-19.

But, there is very little leadership in government.

Biden is brain-dead.

Does no one care?

15 agencies knew about these dangerous viruses but no one said a thing.

Disturbingly, not one of these 15 agencies spoke up to warn us that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been pitching this research. Not one of these agencies warned anyone that this Chinese lab had already put together plans to create such a virus.

No one told Americans, or the rest of the world, that the virus had already been developed to be transmitted to humans.

There is no question.

It was all intentional.

It had been designed to do this easily. Hence the reason the so-called “vaccine” was completely ineffective in stopping transmission from happening.

Fauci and the NIH knew the ENTIRE TIME. They were briefed on this topic early on.

Not surprising to some of us, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was not only briefed on Wuhan’s desire to create this virus, NIAID was actually listed as a participant in the initial DEFUSE pitch. Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab was named as a partner alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the proposal. These documents also reveal that a scientist whose lab has received millions of dollars from EcoHealth was also part of the original plan to create these chimeric coronaviruses. This researcher, Ian Lipkin, also later became one of the authors of "Proximal Origins," a journal paper commissioned by Fauci and National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins to throw shade on anyone arguing that the virus might have come from the lab. Yet, Ian Lipkin never revealed to the public the DEFUSE proposal.

If it is true that millions died from COVID, how is this not deserving of its own Nuremberg trial?

There is at least one hero here. No, I am not talking about Rand Paul this time, although he deserves some major street cred for pursuing this vital issue.

No.

The whistleblower who spoke out about this tragedy.

The Brave Marine - Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy.

We only know of this DEFUSE proposal because a whistleblower, one brave Marine, Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy, came forward with the truth.

We need more truth-seekers in this day and age. I wish Murphy the best, but he should probably start telling people he is in no way depressed, lest Hillary Clinton hear about him.

… all evidence suggests COVID-19 was a laboratory-enhanced virus purposefully adapted for human transmission. Shame on all those who covered up the DEFUSE project! Of course, they all should be punished but likely won’t. At the very least, though, the perpetrators should be made to admit the truth and Congress should finally put in place sufficient oversight to make sure dangerous gain of function experiments are sufficiently vetted and, if necessary, prevented.

