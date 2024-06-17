Fauci’s NIH is trying to pre-empt its own demise should Trump win by a projected landslide this November. The NIH is erecting a “scientific integrity council” that will review cases that might be meddled with due to politics, knowing full well that a reinstated Trump presidency would likely limit gain-of-function research and other shady practices that the NIH has been proven to engage in the last several years.

In an astonishing move, Lyric Jorgenson, NIH’s designated scientific integrity official, says she plans to halt “interference and manipulation of science” critical to public need. That’s odd when the NIH and Fauci-led NIAID have been lying to the public about Covid vaccines for over four years.

These are some NIH and NIAID lies to date:

The NIH and Fauci, specifically, supposedly didn’t know where Covid originated, even though they had backroom channels discussing gain-of-function research overseen by NIH grant-funded EcoHealth in Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci said, “We’re almost certain we didn’t fund the Wuhan lab” when his own government agencies supplied the grant money to EcoHealth to conduct gain-of-function testing on COVID and SARS viruses in Wuhan.

** Upgrade your subscription to get the latest on Rand Paul and his war on the Fauci Flunkies. Thank you! **