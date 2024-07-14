While Fake Fauci continues to seek public support for releasing a bioweapon on the masses, he’s enjoying taxpayer-funded perks including a limo and a security detail, which he might actually need as people wake up to the murderous actions he’s facilitated through the National Institute of Health and his collaboration with multiple government agencies including DARPA, the CDC, the FDA, and at least 15 agencies in total. Fauci has retired from his half-a-million-a-year annual salary while director of the NIH, but he’s still being paid for being the biggest shill in the history of U.S. government by our own money.

Rand Paul has been calling out Fauci’s lies for months now, going back to things the government-funded bad actor said in 2021, including his claim that the COVID-19 vaccine makes you a “dead-end” to the virus. Maybe that was a pun-intended, Freudian slip since a more accurate statement is that it just makes you dead. The documentary “Died Suddenly” figures there are at least 17 million dead from COVID vaccines as explained in an interview with Tucker Carlson. But Fauci’s lies to the public that have been funded through his salary and his post-retirement perks go even further back. He’s been lying to the public about public health since the 1980s even though his job was supposedly to “protect” the people.

Fauci and Biden Administration Censorship While They Use Your Tax Dollars to Live Lavishly

Biden and his administration and Fauci were trying to limit First Amendment rights while they were plotting to kill people off, or at least make them permanent customers for Big Pharma. Biden asked the government-controlled media to censor parents who spoke out against Fauci’s claims.

Biden and Fauci tried to silence hundreds of doctors who spoke out. Republican Senator Eric Schmitt from Missouri and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry testified about the extent of this censorship in a hearing. The weaponization of the U.S. government against its own people. While we pay these fools to sit in office is unconscionable. The two filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in 2022 for free speech violations around Covid, but Fauci’s lies prevailed.

One highly censored doctor testified against Fauci, stating, “Doctor Fauci, you’ve become a doctor of fear. Americans do not hate science. The American people hate having their freedoms taken from them. You inspired and created fear through mask mandates, school closures, and vaccine mandates that have destroyed the American people’s trust in our public health institutions. This fear, you crated, will continue to have ripple effects for generations to come. Quite frankly, you said, if you disagree with me, you disagree with science. Doctor Fauci, I disagree with you because I disagree with fear.”

Fauci had to instill fear as a means to force a toxic, deadly substance into millions of people against their will. Fauci had to instill fear so he could benefit from the millions of dollars of known kick-backs he received from pharmaceutical companies, government patents through the NIH, and copious speaking engagements at universities that received more than $960 million in NIH grants to “study” COVID-19. He’s received ridiculous money from Big Pharma not just for COVID, but for other questionable drugs and an allegiance to companies like Pfizer and Moderna, not the American people.

Fauci continues to deny this truth, but the money trail is evident. The Democrats blew a whopping 80 billion on COVID. And this is just the monetary loss we’ve paid for as Americans. The lives lost, the development of children who were forced to wear masks by misguided teachers, the people who couldn't say goodbye to loved ones who were dying in the hospital if they weren’t vaccinated, the people who lost their jobs because they were forced to vaccinate themselves or lose their only source of income, the people who lost friendships and family relationships because they had the gall to stand up to a corrupt government while others acted like sheep led to slaughter, can never be repaid.

Fauci shouldn’t get a security detail. Fauci shouldn’t get a limo. He shouldn’t even get retirement. He should pay back every single penny of kickbacks from Big Pharma as restitution to even begin to repay the people for what he and others in our government have done in the name of “public health.” Taxpayer funds to these crooks stop today. Congress, Biden, Fauci, we hope you’re listening.