Remember when Rand Paul was on Tucker Carlson and they agreed that COVID was the greatest crime ever committed and that Fauci belonged behind bars? Millions have already died from this obvious bioweapon, but Fauci and his criminal cohorts likely won’t get away with it while enjoying government pensions, riding into the sunset, leaving a wake of destruction behind them. U.S. District Attorneys and U.S. Sheriffs will charge Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and many others for racketeering, collusion to create the Wuhan virus, and premeditated murder with the use of Remdesivir and Covid Vaccines.

A Felony Was Committed By Granting Emergency Use of Covid Vaccines