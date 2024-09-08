Anothony Fauci’s false rhetoric, called “science” is anything but. We’ve seen Fauci lie about everything, yet the NIH continues to support this monstrosity. Why? Fauci’s former aide, David Morens, reveals that the NIH was turned into a “cult of Fauci” to protect his image, rather than to promote true science.

The WHO and Fauci’s NIH

The World Health Organization (WHO) had an “ugly” Zoom call with Peter Daszak, collaborator in the Wuhan lab that likely helped to create the COVID scam. The conversation about that call was revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request from February 15, 2021 sent via email between Daszak and Morens, Fauci’s right-hand men.