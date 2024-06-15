When asked if the government conspired to create COVID-19 vaccines with Big Pharma, the Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield responded, “Was there overreach by the government? There’s no question. It might have even gotten worse in the Biden administration. The government never should have mandated vaccines. These vaccines do not prevent infection. . .” Overreach is an understatement.



There was an outright conspiracy to create a bioweapon. Dr. Rand Paul details over 15 government agencies that conspired to pull the wool over an unsuspecting populace. The CDC is among other agencies, like Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and the National Institute of Health, (NIH), funded wholly by tax-payer dollars, that created this nightmare.

The CDC has also tried to backtrack the total number of deaths caused by the Covid vaccines, stating at one point that a “coding error” caused an erroneous count for more than 72,000 Covid deaths. How many deaths were caused by Covid, and how many were caused by the vaccines themselves? If we look at Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System data (VAERS), the CDC has been lying lavishly. This data details more Covid vaccine deaths in one year compared to all other vaccine deaths for the last 33 years combined.

Dr. Redfield says the push to mandate vaccines caused “more vaccine hesitancy.” He’s very observant. People are finally waking up to the lies that government “health” agencies have been telling them for decades.

Another former CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden told the American public to “get vaccinated and get boosted.”

The current CDC director, Dr. Mandy Cohen is trying to push a new version of the Covid vaccine, just in time for the election cycle. They think you’re this stupid.

The CDC’s History of Corruption

It would be one thing if CDC bureaucrats hadn’t issued fake public health guidance, promoted school closings, social distancing, and mask-wearing with no science to back any of these claims, but there’s more.

The CDC gets over 50% of its funding from pharmaceutical companies. If this doesn’t speak to a massive conflict of interest,

For those who are unaware of the CDC’s history of poisoning people, in the 1960s, David Judson Sencer, the Commissioner of Health for the City of New York and the longest-standing former CDC director, did nothing to stop the Tuskegee Syphilis study, orchestrated by the CDC. This same man was also responsible for the 1976 immunization program against swine flu. In the Tuskegee Study, hundreds of study participants, primarily black men, suffered blindness, mental health challenges, and even death. If you look at this precedent, it is obvious the CDC has been poisoning people for at least 40 years.

CDC working with the World Health Organization?

Who’s working with the CDC to perpetuate this tyranny? 194 countries in the World Health Organization (WHO) now plan to arrest anyone who opposes getting the bird flu vaccine that the powers that be planned for us all. No wonder Oklahoma has some choice words for the WHO. The state’s governor just signed a bill that would exclude Oklahoma from WHO and United Nations (UN) mandates. Iran just said they would refuse WHO mandates as well while other countries deliberate a pandemic treaty The WHO just updated their International Health standards based on that they “learned” about COVID-19, ostensibly that even after lying, cheating, and coercing people into medical compliance, they have to take even more Draconian measures to continue to poison the population of the world.

The very first man that they claimed had bird flu in Mexico has turned out to be a hoax. He didn’t die of bird flu. He had type 2 diabetes and his kidneys failed. This is the same hoax they perpetrated with COVID. The so-called patient zero that “got COVID” was dying of Alzheimer’s disease.

The WHO plans to arrest those who even speak out about fake bird flu evidence that doesn’t comply with their trumped-up stories, with amendments in the controversial International Health Regulations that grant sweeping powers to nations while abolishing sovereignty for its citizens.

As Representative Rand Paul has detailed, almost everything the CDC has said about Covid in the past three years is an outright lie. Here are just a few claims by the CDC that have proven to be patently false:

Masks prevent the spread of Covid . They told us in 2021 that “The evidence is clear. Masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reducing your chance of infection by more than 80%.” This brazen lie has been proven utterly false.

Covid stays in the muscle . While all flu-like virus can affect muscles as the body fight’s to rid the body of disease, the vaccine itself is far more damaging. The vaccine targets healthy heart muscle cells.

The vaccine doesn’t enter the bloodstream . They tried to tell us that when you get the jab, it just stays in the deltoid muscle. This is also a lie.

The mRNA is degraded within days and discarded from the body. Spike proteins can stay in the body for months, and researchers are still discovering the damage the proteins do to the body while they are active. At least two months after an mRNA vaccine, the immune system is still compromised.

The CDC is a Breeding Ground for Lies and Deceit

If Dr. Redfield can minimally attest that the government has overstepped and should never have mandated covid vaccines, perhaps this is the beginning of a greater revelation, but for those with eyes to see, the CDC is a lying government agency. Not a single word they say should be trusted about COVID vaccines, or any future “pandemics,” including the next round of bird flu vaccines they intend to foist on a world that’s waking up to their unscrupulous behavior.



CDC bureaucrats belong with WHO, self-appointed dictators who don’t care about the health of nations, but their anterior motives for control. This is an attempt to remove all human rights to make a world of slaves, owned by a few elite, government puppets, with no personal or medical autonomy. The time to stand up, is now.