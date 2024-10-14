The former director of the CDC, the same man that wants the COVID documents declassified, is also a fan of Robert F. Kennedy. The former Director, Dr. Robert Redfield says that RFK has been right all along about government health agencies, including the CDC, the NIH, and the FDA.

First, Who is Dr. Robert Redfield?

Dr. Robert Redfield is a virologist and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from March 2018 to January 2021, appointed under Trump.

Not all government officials are fully corrupt. Some are hard to read. Dr. Redfield tried to sound the alarm about Fauci’s NIH and the Wuhan gain-of-function experiments, but he was sidelined. He is not without fault, though. The same man was slow to give accurate information about vaccine efficacy while tenured at the CDC, and he advocated for the wide use of masks, even though there was not a shred of scientific evidence to prove that they helped lessen the spread of Covid. He also remained the head of the CDC during the height of the opioid crisis in America. In the past, Dr. Redfield also overstated the efficacy of HIV/AIDS vaccines, so he’s not a squeaky-clean public health advocate.

Dr. Redfield on COVID

You can watch Dr. Redfield give testimony in a hearing about the two prevalent hypotheses about the origins of Covid-19. One was that the infection of humans was a “spill over event” from nature. They wanted us to believe that a bat with the virus gave it to a human. It became “transmissible” through mutation. It’s almost like they were telling you exactly what they were doing with COVID-SARS virus from bats held in viles by EcoHealth and funded by NIH in Wuhan. The second hypothesis was that the virus evolved in a laboratory. At least Dr. Redfield stated for public record that this was the most likely possibility.

Dr. Redfield also testified that Americans likely paid for gain-of-function research on Covid vaccines.

Interestingly, Dr. Redfield is suddenly one of RFK’s biggest fans. He states, “Kennedy is right. All three of the principal health agencies suffer from agency capture. A large portion of the FDA’s budget is provided by pharmaceutical companies. The NIH is cozy with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies, and its scientists are allowed to collect royalties on drugs that the NIH licenses.”

Can we stop right there? How, on God’s green Earth are government agency employees allowed to enrich themselves by issuing green lights for drugs that Big Pharma administers, also while holding patents for them as government entities?

Anthony Fauci and the NIH, incidentally, hold patents for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, so he and several of his NIH cronies get life-long royalties from killing people with a bioweapon.

Kennedy is for the People Not Big Ag, Big Pharma, Big Government

For the record, Kennedy has called out the FDA, CDC, USDA, EPA, and NIH repeatedly for years. He’s been telling us that the medical industry has been captured by pharmaceutical cartels, and we’ve been mass-poisoning ourselves and our children for decades. Big Ag and Big Pharma also work together to continue feeding us poisoned food. It’s why he brings attention to people like Bill Gates buying up all our farmland in the U.S..

The CDC, NIH, and FDA are Funded by Big Pharma and Your Tax Money

Why RFK calls out the money racket we’ll never know, but even Dr. Redfield admitted the CDC can be influenced by special interest groups. And we can be sure that they were. Why?

The CDC gets most of its funding, around $12.1 billion, from the federal government (your tax dollars) but there are essentially lobbyists that contribute to the CDC through the CDC Foundation, which publically lists donors. This organization is legally allowed to accept money from pharmaceutical companies. All the following companies have “donated” to the CDC Foundation:

Pfizer: For vaccine development, immunization programs, and “disease prevention”

Merck: Frequent donor to the program, especially for vaccines

Sanofi: Also a contributor for vaccines, particularly for flu

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline): Donor for vaccine programs

Johnson & Johnson: Donor for maternal and child health around, you guessed it, vaccines

Novartis: Infectious disease and public health donations

AstraZeneca: Donor for respiratory health vaccines

Seems there’s a lot of money in vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna alone have made billions.

Make America Healthy Again

RFK and Trump are trying their best to make America healthy again, but they’ve got some big, powerful interests to fight against that don’t care about public health at all.