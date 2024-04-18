Rand Paul has helped to illuminate some of the issues with the FBI and how this agency has infringed on the rights of the American public. Even posting the wrong type of social media message could result in an unwelcome and even dangerous visit from the FBI. Moreover, it is now apparent that the FBI has overstepped its authority when it censored America…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.