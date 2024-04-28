** Please grab a discounted subscription. Readers like you keep Rand Paul Review going. Thank you. **
For quite some time, House Speaker Mike Johnson has made questionable moves, forcing conservatives to question where his loyalties truly lie. Despite having an “R” next to his name, Johnson repeatedly goes against the best interests of Republicans and, b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.