As the potential for nuclear war between Russia, Ukraine, and the US looms, it’s more important than ever to understand how the US government uses people and propaganda to feed the never-ending war machine. New evidence has been revealed on Tucker Carlson’s X show that the government used Pat Tillman’s journal and death to continue war propaganda in 2024.

Tillman is the main subject in a famous book titled “Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman” by Jon Krakauer. The book talks about the U.S. takeover of Afghanistan and the over 3 million dollar contract with the Cardinals Tillman turned down to serve his country in the U.S. Army. His brother joined him in service. Tillman was deployed both in Iraq and then again in Afghanistan. The former NFL star wasn’t killed by enemy fire in his second deployment as was reported by the media, but by friendly fire when he served there. There was a massive cover-up to try to conceal how this American hero actually died in service. They confiscated his last journal, questionably handled his bodily remains, and his uniform was burned as well.

Guarding Poppy Fields, Not People

Aaron Rodgers told Tucker what many people already knew, that our place in Afghanistan wasn’t just questioned by Tillman, but by other service members and Americans alike. As Tillman states in his journal, he was guarding poppy fields, not protecting people. It was an opium war sold to the American people as a fight against the Taliban.

Rand Paul shared this post on X.

What’s more questionable is that Biden says that no one advised him to pull out of Afghanistan. Top generals have stated that they advised Biden to pull out of Afghanistan many times. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan caused the death of 13 American service members, absolute chaos a the Kabul airport, and the abandonment of citizens who were at risk while Afghanistan was in the middle of a war. Tillman and the U.S. citizenry were lied to so that the government could prop up a war that benefited an elite few. Sound familiar as the Russia-Ukraine funding reaches a ridiculous $175 billion-and-counting of U.S. taxpayer funds sent to fund foreign wars?

We spent 1.5 million a day for decades to fight the “Taliban” in Afghanistan. What we were really funding was the opium trade. Incidentally, Afghanistan produces more than 3/4 of the world’s total heroin. This happened under the noses of over 11,000 American troops. Why would we send soldiers to die over heroin production? While this was happening, America had a “War on Drugs” which is a complete joke.

Our war in Afghanistan is even more bizarre when there was once a treaty signed by the U.S. government that stated that anyone involved in the opium trade or the smuggling of contraband would be prosecuted under Chinese law in the 1850s. It seems the U.S. government decided they wanted their fair shake at the drug action, and that they’d lie to the people of the country to get their drug money no matter what. Estimates are that the jihad or holy wars in Afghanistan, ostensibly to protect the poppy fields, have cost upwards of a billion lives collectively.

From Opium to Gain-of-Function COVID Vaccines: Drugs of Another Kind

How little has changed? And the irony that they’re using Pat Tillman as a way to try to promote their latest warmongering? As Kip Smithers says in an X post, “Never forget Pat Tillman was killed by the US military. They lied about his death to the public and his family and proceeded to use his death as patriotism propaganda to help keep enlistment numbers up.”

Why should we be so surprised that corrupt generals, the DOJ, the FBI, DARPA, Fauci, the National Institutes of Health, EcoHealth, and at least 15 government agencies exposed by Rand Paul now implicated in the COVID pandemic were not also lying to facilitate billions in profits through a different drug-making scheme, carried out by Pfizer, Moderna, and Big Pharma? That our war with Ukraine isn’t also a big lie while the Bidens, Zelensky, and others pocket billions of our money while killing people needlessly and funding our national treasure into war?



Why is it so far-fetched to think that the recent Senate report that links Hunter Biden to human trafficking when we also know that Ukraine is potentially one of the largest hotbeds for human trafficking activity around the world, that this might also point to nefarious reasons to keep funding the Ukraine-Russia war narrative?

Tillman was right to question his own government’s activities, and though his grandfather fought at Pearl Harbor, and our veterans deserve respect for protecting our country it is high time we start questioning what all these wars are really for, how they’re truly funded, and why no one learns the truth about them until its too late.