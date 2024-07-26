One of the most precarious developments in the US medical industry has been the rapid rise of treatments for gender dysphoria.



Many hospitals have been pushing risky and experimental treatments, such as puberty blockers, even though they do not have data on the long-term health effects. Many of these treatments can be irreversibly damaging and leave patients with a lifetime of regret over their decision.



It is crucial for politicians, especially at the state level, to push back against this trend and to protect the rights and health of child patients. Hospitals should operate under the premise that a younger individual can't make this life-changing decision.

Life-Changing Decisions

There has been a massive surge in gender-affirming surgeries and the use of other treatments, such as puberty blockers, in recent years. While the consensus has typically been to proceed cautiously, especially with minors, this trend appears to have advanced unquestioned. There are many unanswered questions about the long-term health effects, and hospitals should certainly take more time to ask serious questions about how these treatments will impact children in the long term. However, many hospitals seem to be doing the opposite and embracing this dangerous trend.

Rand Paul’s Recent Comments

In a recent Atlas Society video, Rand Paul commented on how the medical community was doing a disservice to minors by giving them puberty-blocking drugs.



“ Should minors be making these momentous decisions? For most of the history of medicine, we wouldn’t let you have a cut sewn up in the ER, but you are willing to let minors take things that prevent their puberty and you think they get that back?”



Rand Paul mentioned that children can be permanently changed and even have infertility issues later due to these treatments. It is very obtuse that hospitals are willing to perform these life-changing surgeries on minors, especially when there are restrictions for other less risky medical procedures that do not have unknown long-term effects.