Many, like Senator Rand Paul, have been blowing the whistle on Fauci, but when over 15 government agencies collude to create a bioweapon to use against its own people, you’ve got to start wondering who is pulling Fauci’s strings or sticking a popsicle stick up his backside to prop him up as he incessantly lies to cover up his ill-conceived plans to conduct illegal gain-of-function research on viruses like AIDS, SARS, and COVID.



Fauci is more than a menace, he’s part of a maniacal menagerie that wants to depopulate the world while profiting from the mass genocide and infertility it creates. Pfizer alone made more than $100 billion off our suffering.

Fauci even shot back at Senator Paul in a hearing, saying that he was the one lying, even while falsely stating in front of the world that the “NIH [National Institute of Health] does not now, and has never funded gain-of-function research,” but let’s look at who made Fauci and determine where the light of truth shines most brightly.

Who Made Fauci Do It?

Fauci, as you may have suspected, doesn’t act alone. He’s a made man, following orders. Fauci took animal viruses, and made them more pathological to humans with biowarfare, created in his labs. But who allows him to do this with no punishment, no recourse, no trial for crimes against humanity? The most obvious place to look would be institutions like the WEF (World Economic Forum) heavily subsidized by people like Bill Gates, and the WHO (World Health Organization) which spend billions on vaccines, but let’s look at the facts we have thus far.