Can you smell it? It’s the smoke rising from the U.S. Constitution.
It’s on fire.
The fan was flamed when the infamous J6 riots of 2021 were transmogrified by deep-state-loving Democrats into an insurrection that was then spoon-fed to the public to vilify Donald Trump and his MAGA base.
** Grab a subscription today and join our Summer of Liberty! **
An “in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.