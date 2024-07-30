Sen. Rand Paul has a knack for saying what’s on the minds of millions of people. He also has a talent for grounding his thoughts in historical fact.

If you’ve been wondering who is running the county when Nobody’s Home Joe Biden is having a bad day and can barely walk, talk, or remember where he is, there is historical precedent to suggest Joe’s wife, who insists on being called Dr. Jill Biden, is in charge at the White House.

In a recent appearance on The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax, Sen. Paul commented that when Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated by a stroke in 1919, it was widely circulated that his wife was running the country.

It wasn’t just a rumor. An article on WhiteHouse.gov stated it plainly, “After the President [Wilson] suffered a severe stroke, she [Edith Bolling Galt Wilson] pre-screened all matters of state, functionally running the Executive branch of government for the remainder of Wilson’s second term.”

A lot of people aren't aware of all the different kinds of doctors out there, some of whom are masquerading as rarefied experts in arcane subject matter.

Take Whoopi Goldberg, for example, who said on The View in 2020, “I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the surgeon general, his wife, Joe Biden’s wife. She would never do it, but, yeah, she’s a hell of a doctor. She’s an amazing doctor.”

So, in case you were wondering, Jill Biden isn’t a medical doctor and she doesn’t have a Ph.D. — a doctorate in philosophy. Jill Biden received an Ed.D. — a so-called doctorate in education — from the University of Delaware. The title of her “dissertation” was Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.

“To call Jill Biden’s dissertation thin gruel is an insult to gruel,” Kyle Smith wrote in The National Review.

“The dissertation, Student Retention at the Community College: Meeting Students’ Needs,” Smith continued, “shimmers with the wan, term-papery feel of middle school, although in defense of today’s middle schoolers, they at least know how to use spell-checking software, unlike Mrs. Biden.”

Over at the Wall Street Journal, Joseph Epstein piled on, “Madame First Lady — Mrs. Biden — Jill —kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name? ‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.”

Dr. Jill, of course, refused to comply with Epstein’s demand. Her ego wouldn’t allow it. Combined with the egos of Nobody’s Home Joe and his ne’er-do-well son Hunter, it’s the Bidens’ collective ego that may have very well kept Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race until late July 2024.

Calling an Ed.D. “doctor” is like calling a poodle puppy a dangerous attack dog. The case can be made — there’s not enough space to do it here but stay tuned — that the Colleges of Education that produce these so-called doctors in public and private universities across the nation are responsible for much of the cultural rot poisoning the country.

Colleges of Socialism

Jay Schalin’s report, “The Politicization of University Schools of Education,” showed that future teachers are transformed into leftist idealogues as they’re trained to teach your kids.

“Education schools are fundamental to all education,” Schalin wrote. “Teacher education has become one of the most politicized corners of academia, an institution that is already out of step with the rest of the country politically.”

Schalin’s report, which was sponsored by the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, shows that university schools of education are central to the left’s plan to transform America into a socialist cesspool of confused citizens.

“Education schools are leading the charge to ‘transform’ the nation,” Schalin continued, “and that transformation is not leading us to a better, freer, more prosperous, more humane society.”

To make matters even worse, the leftist plan to take over our schools wasn't hatched overnight. We’ve been heading down the road to perdition for a long while now — too long.

“It started over 100 years ago in the Progressive era,” Schalin wrote, “when the education schools first emerged as a body of experts who focused on ‘teaching’ as a science; many of those experts were socialists who were open about their intentions to change the nation.”

Dr. Jill is a product of the socialist machine, and she’s proud of it.

Teaching from the White House Pulpit

In July, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he witnessed Jill Biden often sitting in on policy meetings at the White House.

Megyn Kelly ripped Jill Biden for attending Oval Office meetings and shared a picture of Dr. Jill sitting at a desk preparing for G7 meetings a couple of years ago.

It should be apparent by now that Socialist Jill is a hands-on First Lady. If she’s the wizard behind the screen, it could explain the Biden administration’s fixation on the woke agenda, including the push for DEI, expanding Title IX to include gender (i.e., men playing on women's sports teams), and favoring International Transgender Day of Visibility over Easter.

It could also explain why the country is in one helluva mess.

Woke fools like Jill Biden are in our schools teaching your kids to strive for a society akin to a beehive filled with drones building a comb that will never have honey. And now it looks like they’re running the country. They’re everywhere — from grade schools to the White House.

Only time will tell if it’s too late to rid out the Wokenistas. If there’s any hope, it’s in entrusting more authority to pragmatic thinkers like Rand Paul, sane people who love the country and can spot its enemies from miles and miles away.