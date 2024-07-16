It is no coincidence that the century of total war coincided with the century of central banking. - Ron Paul

After one measly day pretending to reduce the level of vitriolic rhetoric, Biden is back on the campaign trail called Trump a danger to America. Isn't it Biden who leads the perpetual war state?

The United States has been at war nearly every year dating back to 1776. Do the math and you’ll find the country has been in a “hot” or “cold” war for more than 93% of its existence. The country has been involved in 222 wars.

Americans have a choice to make this election season: do we continue our warlike ways or take the path of peace? Donald Trump is the path of peace. Joe Biden is a war hawk.

Biden Formally Backs Ukraine for Perpetual Warfare. Will American Boots on the Ground Be Next?