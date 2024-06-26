Australian-born Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, has walked from a UK prison after being detained for five years. His freedom comes at a price, though. He’s entering a plea bargain with the U.S. government for “crimes” he didn’t commit. Representative Ron Paul stated in 2010 that this is a case of killing the messenger. How can an Australian citizen be charged for exposing US Secret Service information he didn’t steal? It was given to him by US whistleblowers. Assange didn’t commit espionage as he is charged. He exposed the Deep State.

The Real Reason Assange Was Released from Prison

Why was Assange freed from a London prison, now, after rotting in jail without seeing his own wife and kids for almost five years, when he originally leaked information about Pizza Gate, John Podesta, and the Clintons from information gleaned from whistleblowers?

Why now when Assange let us know that the CIA was causing global unrest, and with the help of external funding, is likely why we’re dealing with an endless war in Ukraine today.

Why now, when people like ex-CIA head, Mike Pompeo are being served with a lawsuit for spying on Assange, violating the 4th Amendment rights of American lawyers and journalists? But wait, Assange isn’t even American. So how can he be tried on American soil for crimes he didn’t commit, but only exposed?

Pense is trying to crucify Assange. Assange didn’t endanger anyone. He exposed the U.S. government, and released video of gunfire from a U.S. military helicopter that killed civilians in Iraq. He released intel about what our governments did in Iraq and Afghanistan. He let us know what has become all too obvious – that the Deep State wants perpetual war and “wash money,” in Assange’s words, for the transnational elite.

Why is Pence sweating?

Tucker Carlson explains that Pence wanted Assange dead, calling WikiLeaks a “hostile enemy.”

Assange let us know that Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, was running a ring of pedophilia using the code word “pizza” to describe disgusting acts with children, detailed in 20,000 emails between Hillary Clinton, Podesta, and others. WikiLeaks also let us know that Hillary Clinton was selling weapons to ISIS.

This Assange plea bargain sets a dangerous precedent, as Rand Paul points out. The U.S. government arrested Assange against freedom of speech and freedom of press protections in our constitution. Rand Paul states, “Criminalizing journalism and damaging our First Amendment rights in the “land of the free” is indeed heinous, but there’s a bigger problem than even the criminalizing of free speech.

As Michael Shellenberger reminds us, Biden called Assange a “high-tech terrorist” during his tenure as Vice President. Hillary Clinton proposed a drone strike on Julian Assange in 2010. Why is someone who gives information freely, protected under U.S. freedom of speech and journalistic rights hung out to dry when people like Mark Zuckerburg, who admittedly has given us false information and swayed a presidential election, walk free?

Assange also revealed that the CIA and the Clintons aren’t the only danger. The FBI is complicit in covering up the scum in the Deep State too. Assange said that the reason the FBI won’t reveal who’s on the Epstein list is because they’re all blackmailed and if everyone knew, they couldn’t use them as political puppets anymore. That’s why no one is tried. The blackmailed pedophiles are doing the dirty deeds of the Israeli lobbyists and foreign overlords.

The Crucifixion of Assange

Mike Pense, Podesta, the Clintons, the Bidens, all the Democrat puppets that are controlled by Super Pacs, funded by your tax dollars and foreign money, are the cause of this nation’s strife. Assange has proof that all of these bad actors are treasonous liars, thieves, and murderers. That’s why they want him in prison forever, and letting him out now is telling. Watching how the Deep State responds to his freedom will be even more revealing.

Did Assange do a deal with the Deep State to go free? It looks like the Dirty Dems want the paper trail gone.