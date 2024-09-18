Several news outlets and individuals recently claimed that presidential candidate Kamala Harris took acting lessons before debating Donald Trump. If the rumors are true, it is clear that telling the truth is not enough for Harris to win the presidency.

Lights, Camera, Action

Vice president Harris appears to be training to become a thespian. Unfortunately, her acting skills might be put on full display as the leader of the free world. Though some are fond of saying the world is a stage, the taxpayers of America should not be lied to.

If the reports are true, Harris memorized lines with the help of an acting coach in an attempt to win the debate with Trump. Harris appears to be acting her way through the entirety of the election. Her willingness to take professional acting lessons is concerning as we aren’t electing someone to win an Oscar.

We are electing someone to serve as Commander in Chief.

Tulsi Gabbard Goes on the Offensive Against Harris