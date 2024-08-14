Rand Paul is rightfully pointing out that The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), Senate Bill 1409, is much like the Patriot Act after 9-11. The Patriot Act allowed unprecedented surveillance of the American public. S 1409 is meant to squash freedom of speech and healthy discourse. It isn’t meant to protect kids, it’s a way to censor the public. If you recall the mass editing, deletion, and shadow-banning of unpopular facts around COVID on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, then you understand what the Kids Online Safety Act is really meant to do.

Censorship Under the Guise of Protection

Censorship under the guise of protection is the Deep State’s modus operandi. S 1409 or KOSA is promoted as a way to keep kids from viewing dangerous content, but it also “ensures that parents and policymakers know whether online platforms are taking steps to address risks to kids by requiring independent audits and research into how platforms impact the well-being of kids and teens.” In brief, it enables the federal government to dictate what content is shared and allows for wide censorship of content deemed “inappropriate” by social media platforms that government agencies heavily influence.

Control is the Name of the Game: Under 6 Media Companies

They're trying to limit social media platforms that have quickly taken over the audiences for mainstream media platforms, because it’s obvious that CNN, NBC, FOX News, and other outlets parrot the same exact propaganda. Without control over the media, they can no longer control the narrative. Most people are awake to the fact that every “news” station reports the same exact news, using the exact same lines, given to them by handlers in the government, and the corporations who work hand-in-hand to control thought through public consensus. Just six companies are controlling every single media platform with the exception of a few like TikTok owned by China-based ByteDance, Rumble owned by Canadian entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, and X, owned by Elon Musk:

National Amusements that owns CBS, VH1, BET, TV Guide, Viacom and hundreds of other companies, totaling $4.6 billion.

Disney that owns NBC, ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel, Vice, Military History, and hundreds of other companies totaling $44.9 million.

TimeWarner that owns CNN, HBO, TBS, HLN, and other companies totaling $32.5 million

Comcast that owns CNBC, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Hulu, Bravo, and other companies totaling $48.8 million

NewsCorp that owns FOX, and all its subsidiaries, Cult, FX, and other companies totaling $22.3 million

Sony that owns multiple companies totaling $4.9 million

Elon Musk is vocal about the U.S. government's attempt to censor his platform. His censorship is global though. Countries like Brazil, Australia, the UK, and India have asked Musk to take down posts that they find offensive.

The publishing industry is much the same, so even the books you read are filtered through a few corporations, with only independent publishers offering a fresh, unbiased view in many cases.

KOSA is Just Another Attempt to Squash Freedom of Speech

For those who don’t understand the implications of a loss of freedom of expression, look to the UK. If the government determines that the information you share is “false,” translation, against their rhetoric to make you comply with Orwellian controls, then you are jailed. People who are corrupt, determine what you get to think, and will put you in jail for speaking your mind.

Put simply. The government decides if you have a right to post. What could possibly go wrong with this? Most recently, Big Government and Big Pharma worked to silence doctors and regular people sharing their COVID vaccine injuries, while Pfizer attempted to keep a list of thousands of adverse events from being talked about online. The CDC knew that Covid vaccines were killing people, but promoted them, while Facebook and YouTube banned posts that talked about the very real dangers of this bioweapon. We now know at least 20 million people have been killed by these vaccines, but do you know who wanted to silence you? Pfizer, Moderna, the CDC, the FDA, and Fauci’s NIH.

Censorship leads to very dire outcomes. There’s a reason we have Freedom of Speech outlined as a First Amendment, protected as a God given right in the U.S. Constitution. The Kids Online Safety Act isn’t to protect kids, it’s to protect the government and corporate bullies from YOU.