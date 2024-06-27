With CNN reportedly having a 2-minute TV delay it's hard to see how this debate will be fair to Trump.

Debate moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper have both said nasty things about Donald J Trump in the past. Tapper has previously referred to Trump as a “national nightmare" and thrown out comparisons of Trump to Hitler. We've know Dana Bash was an incredibly biased reporter since the days of Ron Paul and his influential presidential elections. Bash didn't treat Dr Paul all that well.

Trump will inevitably be debating Senile Biden, the hosts, as well as CNN’s video editors.

The 2 minute delay allows them plenty of time to make last minute edits in order to make Trump look worse and Biden look better. It seems that this debate is a sham from the get-go. However, Trump is far better in the public eye than Biden, so hopefully he will continue to make a good impression.

