Disdain for the people who allowed tyranny to unravel in the name of Covid is mounting. It’s just dawning on the thinkers still left among us that the actions of the privileged few were grotesque during this time, and reveal a greater problem with our so-called Democratic Republic.

The top 1% of society, arguably people in positions of power in our government, at U.S. universities funded heavily by the National Institute of Health (NIH) under Fauci’s dictatorship, or employed by Big Tech, who were controlling freedom of speech on the topic of Covid vaccines all kept on going, unaffected, while regular, every day Americans paid the price.

For Thee Not for Me

While they told you to mask up, with no scientific evidence for doing so, they partied without masks. Few said anything against this malarkey. Nancy Pelosi required people to wear masks on the House floor, but she didn’t wear one. Senator Dianne Feinstein who told us all to wear masks didn’t wear one while traveling in an airport. She even called on the FAA and FTA to enforce the wearing of masks. Obama had a huge maskless birthday party at the height of Covid while you were supposed to stay quarantined in your home.

Fauci’s corrupt higher institutions promoted vaccines. He spent time at a commencement speech, one of dozens that he gave at different colleges and universities, that ironically were given millions in funding for Covid research, to warn against Anti-science rhetoric against Covid.

The military even forced their own service members to take a biological weapon. USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle had to go AWOL to avoid the forced injection, but you know who didn’t take the vaccine? The CEO of Pfizer.

While you were told to stay home, wear a mask, lose your job, and not even visit your ill grandparent in a hospital bed, Zuckerberg was following orders from Biden to shut you up about vaccine side effects.

YouTube quietly admitted that hey censored you about COVID, but the $18 trillion in economic damage caused by censoring the lies of the powerful should just be swept under the rug, right? Especially when Big Pharma made trillions while being absolved of vaccine injury liability. They were never required to make a safe and effective product by U.S. lawmakers, the CDC, the FDA, or the NIH.

While they told you to stay home, and potentially lose your job or business, they carried on, ordering food from Uber, and having their groceries delivered while they sat inside.

They Think We’re Disposable

Covid was a part of Agenda 21.

We’ve been taken over by a privileged class of psychopaths who think we are disposable. We were warned as early as 1992 that a small group of delusion, satanic individuals wanted to implement Agenda 21 through the United Nations to control the population and diminish it after they eradicate most of us.

Here’s the end goal for those who aren't aware, and why our political “leaders” don’t give two dimes about what destruction they create with Covid lockdowns, or the next pandemic they dream up.

According to the Agenda, At least 50 percent of land in North America will be for wildlife, protected with buffer zones, where the “remaining” 25 percent of the population will be locked into 15-minute cities or communities that are described as “sustainable.” They’re already trying to implement this plan, and Covid was a part of it, to test our level of compliance with their tyranny.

Disdain Isn’t Enough

The UN Pact for the Future: Global Control

So is disdain in order for those who become privileged as the “laptop class” during Covid? Eschewing our rights and living it up while we suffered? Yes, but it’s all part of a much more sinister plan. It’s time to wake up to how bad it could really get.

In the UN’s Pact for the Future and Agenda 2030 spells it all out. In the Pact, the UN established an unconstitutional effort to undermine our sovereignty as a nation, and would allow international organizations like the UN, the World Health Organization, and others tied to them to declare a global state of emergency without our consent, and to act in a way that gives them absolute control and authority over us.