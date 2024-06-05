For decades, the crimes committed by Hillary Clinton - and her family - haven’t been a secret. From her negligence in Benghazi to her involvement in the infamous Watergate scandal, it’s never been more apparent that Clinton is not to be trusted. Nevertheless, she’s continued to get by relatively unscathed. She hasn’t seen one day behind bars, despite doing ten times more than many Americans who are locked up today.

Despite the grave injustice of this, Clinton isn’t alone in the crimes she’s perpetrated by any means. Part of the reason she’s been able to get away with so much is because of other people who’ve covered for her. Rather than seeking to bring Clinton to account before the law, they’ve swept things under the rug. They’ve done this knowingly and willingly, hoping to curry favor with the powers that be.

As it turns out, one of those individuals appears to be Mike Rogers, a Republican who is currently running in Michigan’s GOP Senate primary. His opponent, Republican Sandy Pensler, put out an ad that reveals the disturbing connection between Clinton’s wrongdoings in Benghazi and Roger’s subsequent coverup.

Concerning New Evidence Comes to Light

In a 30-second campaign ad, Pensler warns voters that during Rogers’ time in the House of Representatives, he accused US officials of lying about Benghazi as a means of defending Clinton.

Army ranger Kris Paranto is featured in the footage, stating he specifically told Rogers that if soldiers on the ground hadn’t been delayed, the life of former US Ambassador Christopher Stevens could have been saved.

Pensler’s ad then cuts to Rogers himself accusing Paranto and others of spewing “just nonsense.” The former lawmaker is even heard stating that the 2012 Benghazi scandal “didn’t happen” in the way that soldiers explained.

Why Rogers made this claim is up in the air, but dismissing the account of an Army ranger who responded to the terrorist attack in Libya certainly worked to Clinton’s benefit.

The Benghazi attack took the life of not just former US Ambassador Christopher Stevens, but also CIA operatives Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, along with Information Officer Sean Smith. Hillary Clinton was infamously questioned about this for 11 hours before the House Select Committee on Benghazi. In the end, she was let off the hook, despite Paranto’s clear assertion that Clinton’s inaction got Americans killed.

This committee was chaired by none other than Mike Rogers. It was during his leadership that the body ultimately determined that the American government wasn’t negligent in its lack of assistance to US citizens under attack from radical Islamists. The House Select Committee on Benghazi also dismissed any possibility of “intelligence failure.”

Rogers and Clinton may want the American people to believe that everything was done above board. However, the conflict between Paranto’s account of what he told Rogers vs. Rogers’ own public remarks cannot be overlooked.

As Pensler’s campaign ad wraps up, he warns Michigan GOP voters that not only did Rogers run defense for Clinton years ago, but he’s still doing so to this day. To say the American people should be concerned about this would be a significant understatement.

We Don’t Need More RINOs in Office

At this time, Mike Rogers has yet to come forward with solid evidence disproving Pensler’s allegations. In fact, he doesn’t appear too eager to address this issue in depth. That, alone, should be concerning to Michigan Republicans who will ultimately determine which candidate becomes their Senate nominee.

Conservatives can all agree that we don’t need any more RINOs in office. This country is struggling with wasteful spending and a host of other bad bills. This has been enabled by Republicans in Name Only who want to curry favor with the uniparty, instead of standing for conservative principles.

On platforms like X, Rogers’ defenders have argued that the Benghazi scandal is old news and doesn’t matter since it happened 12 years ago. Though in reality, Rogers’ actions in the aftermath of Benghazi do matter because they speak to a pattern of behavior.

Pensler is warning conservatives that his opponent broke the law while holding a powerful position in the House of Representatives. Rogers, currently, is running for a Senate seat which is arguably even more powerful than a chair in the House.

If the GOP nominates and elects more RINOs who are willing to cover for Hillary Clinton - or other Democrats, for that matter - then absolutely nothing will change in this country. Weak-kneed RINOs do nothing for the everyday American beyond knifing them in the backs to get a pat on the head from Democrats.

If Rogers can submit clear evidence that disproves Pensler’s claims, he’s more than welcome to do so. In the event that he’s unable to explain the contradictions between his own words vs. the account from Army ranger Kris Paranto, he should exit the Michigan Senate primary race.