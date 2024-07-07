Use your mind’s eye to envision 1970s and 1980s America. The nation was largely a monoculture characterized by shared religion, norms and values. If someone were to enter a shopping mall wearing the niqab or a Jason mask in those years, that individual would have been arrested.

Times have clearly changed. Masks are now socially normative in public settings. However, the brave soul that is Rand Paul recently criticized those who wear masks in public. Paul also questioned those who insist mask-wearing is necessary. YouTube promptly suspended the Kentucky Senator’s account.

Paul Takes on the Masked Brigade

If it seems like no one outside of far right circles is willing to ban all masks, your assessment of our society is accurate. Paul is one of the few remaining politicians to publicly criticize those who wear masks in public.

Several states such as North Carolina and Florida have laws on the books against public mask-wearing. Even the “Nanny State” of New York is considering a mask ban. Despite these truths, Paul was suspended from YouTube for criticizing mask-wearers.

Though no one has yet attempted it, a citizen’s arrest of an individual wearing a mask in a state with a public mask ban might be held up in court. As an example, if a Floridian assumes another masked individual has committed a felony, it is legal to conduct a citizen’s arrest.

Paul has solid logic in calling for a public mask ban. The Kentucky Congressman and some others on the right want to ban all masks in the spirit of public safety. Masks conceal facial features, preventing witnesses, police and surveillance cameras from identifying criminals.

One can even go as far as stating wearing makeup in public constitutes a mask. As an example, a criminal donning Joker style face paint or clown paint could anonymously rob a convenience mart without being identified.

Though Paul did not take his argument to this extreme, the spirit of the argument is the same: showing one’s face in public is necessary for the safety of others including our vulnerable children and hardworking employees serving the masses.

Paul’s Stance is Backed by Science

You have to give Rand Paul credit for going against the tide when it is politically incorrect to do so. Paul, a former doctor, understands medicine and science better than most government doctors. Moreover, Paul’s writings call out reporters who critique his politics as none of them can match his science credentials.

Paul has been called out for his lack of masking in public as being “dangerously noncompliant”. However, the Congressman is justified in highlighting how no one has successfully challenged his position with facts. There are no scientific studies centered on randomized controlled trials that display mask efficacy for preventing viral infection or spreading infection.

The Kentucky Senator went on to highlight how the media incorrectly compared the use of surgical masks in medical settings with those worn by everyday people in public. The end result of Paul’s anti-mask speech was a temporary ban from YouTube.

The Assault on Free Speech Continues

It wasn’t long ago when Democrats were the political party that ardently supported free speech. The dynamics of politics and the nation changed in ensuing decades. The parties flipped on free speech with the left pushing for censorship and the right demanding nearly unlimited free speech.

Paul’s suspension from YouTube is a clear indication that speaking the truth to power is no longer allowed. Though YouTube is a corporation, its platform is the equivalent of the ancient Greeks’ agora used for public discourse. Paul’s silencing from YouTube is the same as physical removal from the agora, rendering him voiceless.

The time has come to revisit our collective stance on free speech. Though other agora-like platforms have some free speech, it is intellectually dishonest to state lewd images are a form of speech. No words are uttered when a porn video is posted to X. Moreover, one needs a driver’s license to get into a rated R movie so it only makes sense that the same proof of age is necessary to access salacious images online.

Every American should be enraged that Paul was banned from YouTube for speaking as opposed to posting lascivious images or videos. Merely speaking one’s mind about the uselessness of public masks resulted in a silencing of the senator.

Perhaps we should collectively focus on preserving freedom of speech while barring the publishing of lascivious images and video in public forums.