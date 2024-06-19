Democrats praised Fauci throughout a recent hearing with the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus. Republicans weren’t so fast to laud Fauci’s performance, and representatives like Rand Paul are calling “Dr.” Anthony Fauci’s emails into question, pointing to the secrecy implied within them.

Asked if he represented science, Fauci declined to answer, but in a captured interview, Fauci said that he represented science, quite clearly. “If they criticize me, they criticize science because I represent science,” are his exact words.

As Senator Rand Paul explained in a recent interview, he threw his own aid of 20 years under the bus. David Morens worked for Anthony Fauci while he was the Director of the NIH. Fauci pretended like he never knew him. Fauci says Morens wasn’t in his policy meetings. He worked in another building. Is Fauci afraid of guilt by association? Fauci also said the claims about his cover-up of Covid are “completely preposterous” but it seems Morens is to Fauci what Michael Cohen was to Trump.

Fauci Throws Morens Under the Bus to Save Himself

Morens admitted in a hearing that he was destroying evidence (the emails we recently found out he was sending through back channels that couldn’t be brought forward via Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) requests). Morens also testified that he was a personal courier who could take messages to Anthony Fauci’s home. Fauci’s attempts to disassociate himself from Morens are also odd, since the two men are co-listed as authors on multiple papers on COVID. Maybe they just traded ideas about baseball from different coffee shops and in Zoom meetings, never speaking about gain-of-function research at all. Morens was Fauci’s senior advisor during Covid, but we can be sure they never wrapped casually about anything COVID-related.

Fauci testified that he never used a private email address, never received private messages at his home, and hardly spoke with Morens. How can we believe this testimony when Morens’ email to Peter Daszak from EcoHealth says, “I think we’re safe now” after admitting in previous emails that they’d deleted communications? 30,000 emails show Fauci lied. His testimony is likely perjury.

No wonder, Fauci doesn’t want to be associated with Morens. Fauci wants to continue lying to us while his close-knit crew starts to reveal the truth.

Accountability for Fauci

Senator Paul believes Morens should be asked to complete his testimony now that he’s heard Fauci’s testimony. Fauci is essentially calling Morens a liar, when we have a track record of Fauci lying not just to a special committee, but to the whole world about Covid. He lied about gain-of-function research. He lied about the mRNA vaccines being “highly effective against COVID.” Fauci tried to discredit real doctors who were calling vaccines into question, calling their concerns, conspiracy theories. These were people with real concerns, which are all turning out to be true.

Senator Paul has also asked if there were internal emails discussing whether what scientists were doing in Wuhan was gain-of-function research, since Fauci claims it wasn’t, but none of those emails can be reviewed. Fauci’s claim that gain-of-function research wasn’t happening also seems odd, since EcoHealth was collecting COVID samples across Asia to study in their Wuhan lab, that Fauci oversaw via a grant from the NIH to EcoHealth Labs.

Senator Paul also points out that if we had an actual prosecution of Fauci underway, Morens could potentially plea-bargain his own sentence for breaking federal crimes of destroying evidence, and give us a fuller picture about what Fauci was up to.

It would also be interesting to call to the stand in a Fauci prosecution, the scientist they were using at Boston University, Peter Daszak, as a back channel for communications. Especially since EcoHealth Alliance, in partnership with Boston University, got a $1 million grant for “Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention” by the National Science Foundation. Maybe they’d want to take back some of Fauci’s medals and honors after learning more from this type of testimony.

Alarming: The NIH is More Secretive Than the CIA

Senator Paul says, “The NIH is more secretive than the CIA, and that’s alarming and disturbing and really should not be tolerated.” Paul also points out that many scientists have said that gain-of-function research is as dangerous as nuclear weapons, and should be treated as such. Why? This type of research essentially helps make existing viruses easier to spread and more deadly. It’s a weapon in and of itself – a bioweapon. There needs to be an active treaty that says we won’t unleash bioweapons on each other, the same way we have nuclear disarmament treaties.

Anthony Fauci and the NIH represent the “central authority” of the health of our nation, but we have seen what happens when a few government agencies are given the power to rule over our medical autonomy. If you need any further proof, look at the Tuskegee experiments. Know what your enemy is capable of. The U.S. government health agencies and Anthony Fauci don’t represent your health and autonomy. They don’t represent “science.” They represent a rogue faction of money-hungry puppets serving out the whims of Big Pharma and special interest groups who want to control what you put in your body. It’s all part of a plan to inculcate our populace through coercion and idiocy-promotion so that we’ll become more compliant “customers” of whatever Big Pharma is selling.

The Democrats supporting Fauci are the same people who have supported Big Government. But even the Democrats are starting to question Morens’ integrity, if not yet Fauci’s. Democrat Representative Mfume said to Dr. Morens during the hearing, “Sir, I think you’ll be haunted by your testimony today.” Morens may be Fauci’s fall guy now, but his day is coming.