Get 20% off for 1 year

The leftists are in full apology mode after it was revealed that the Pentagon concealed funding for Chinese labs. At this point, even some of those on the left are admitting President Trump was right about China.

The Federal Government is in Bed With Big Pharma

The divulgence of the Pentagon’s concealment of tax dollars used for Chinese labs is a clear sign that the government is a front for Big Pharma. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and other pharmaceutical businesses donate money to both political parties.

The favor is returned in the form of sweetheart deals that further polarize power and wealth. The concealment of taxpayer dollars used to advance research in Chinese labs might have led to the development of Covid-19.

Rand Paul to the Rescue

Grab the shirt below for $20 (for the next 12 days).

BUY $26.99 (+25% off)

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is speaking out on the issue, promising to expose Dr. Fauci as a traitor. Paul is also intent on proving the federal government covered up the origins of Covid-19. Will you support him?

Get 20% off for 1 year