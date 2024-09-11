Fauci’s lies killed people, broke families apart, ruined the U.S. economy, and helped the Dems steal an election. Why does he go free? Attorney Tom Renz has a very popular opinion about Fauci’s lies, and it's going viral on networks that still allow freedom of speech. Mind you, many of these lies were promulgated by mainstream media, the CDC, the NIH, the FDA, and of course incessant Pfizer advertisements played on every mainstream network ad nauseam.

The CDC faked 99% of the number of deaths attributed to the COVID virus, and didn’t report on vaccine deaths and injuries until we all already knew, but that doesn’t excuse Fauci.

Tom Renz speaks about how we were told to “follow the science” and take advice from “experts” who clearly had an agenda most of us would have never dreamed of.

Fauci’s Many Lies: Proven