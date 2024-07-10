Get 20% off for 1 year

It’s no secret that Americans were gaslit and lied to about COVID. This all began when Democrats and the medical establishment started rolling out tyrannical restrictions, all in the name of supposed health and safety.

From forcing Americans to shut down their businesses to implementing mask mandates and shelter-in-place orders, liberty in this country quickly ground to a halt. Eventually, vaccines were rushed out in a matter of months. From here, it didn’t take long for the Democratic and medical establishments to quickly embrace mandates.

Innocent Americans were threatened and coerced, warned that they could lose their jobs or be denied service in certain communities if they didn’t get vaccinated. What’s more is that these vaccines were promoted as essential tools to stop the spread of COVID and protect people from infection.

Neither of these promises were fulfilled. In fact, Republican Sen. Rand Paul has been on the frontlines, exposing just how much the elites lied to everyday people about these vaccines. As a result of this important work, five different states across the country just brought a lawsuit against Pfizer.

Understanding Why Pfizer is Being Sued

Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah, and Texas are holding Pfizer accountable for spreading falsehoods about the efficiency and safety of COVID vaccines.

These states are seeking damages and penalties as a result of Pfizer using deceptive marketing techniques to promote these shots. The aforementioned states likewise maintain that Pfizer intentionally concealed the COVID vaccinations’ ties to pregnancy complications, pericarditis, myocarditis, and even death.

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1805643365469331939

As Americans know all too well, Pfizer is one of several big pharma companies that rushed out COVID vaccines within months, saying they were safe and effective. There were no warnings issued for pregnant women or other groups. In fact, the medical community ran an intentional PR campaign that argued anyone who opposed taking the COVID vaccine was falling victim to “misinformation.”

Pfizer is also on the record promising that COVID vaccines would stop the virus from transmitting. Even after millions of Americans got these shots (and the boosters), this didn’t prevent the virus from spreading.

It was not uncommon to hear of fully vaccinated individuals still coming down with COVID and needing to self-isolate for the sake of keeping others from getting sick. This flies in the face of everything that vaccinations promise and are supposed to stand for.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The American People Were Wronged

One can only hope that Pfizer faces the music for how it promoted and handled COVID vaccines. From the onset, these shots were produced and released much faster than many others before them.

The rushed timeframe alone was enough to raise red flags for many Americans, especially considering the fact that COVID is not a death sentence for most reasonably healthy and young individuals. Yet, the medical community conveniently ignored this, insisting that each person had a civic duty to take this vaccine and should be penalized if they refused.

Right now, the five states suing Pfizer are arguing that the company knew about issues with their shots, yet advertised them as if these issues were nonexistent. The pharmaceutical company is also being accused of making patently false statements that conflict with real-life injuries as a result of the inoculations.

Were it not for Pfizer’s mission to get as many folks as possible vaccinated, there would be far fewer Americans who’ve suffered from myocarditis, pregnancy complications, and other medical issues.

Other States Should Join the Lawsuit

We the people have a duty to ensure that the tyranny we witnessed during COVID never happens again. To achieve this, companies like Pfizer have to be accountable for lying about the effectiveness, safety, and capabilities of these vaccines. Sen. Rand Paul is doing the work to bring this to light in Congress, but everyone has a role to play.

Americans across the United States - not just those in Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah, and Texas - suffered from the lies told about COVID shots. Because of this, every single state must sign onto this lawsuit and send a clear message. They should let Pfizer and other potential bad actors know that medical malpractice will not be tolerated or excused.

When tyrants target liberty, they always do so under the guise of a noble cause or mission. Whether it’s in the name of healthcare or some other “greater good,” people with no regard for freedom tend to present themselves as warriors on a hero’s journey. Unfortunately, they are far from it.

Having all 50 states on board with the lawsuit against Pfizer can only solidify its power. This would also have Americans know their leaders care when the medical establishment lies about vaccines or other medications.

Pfizer was not alone in this, as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson likewise promoted their own COVID vaccines in similar ways. They, alongside Pfizer, must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Never again can the American people allow our freedoms and medical decision-making rights to be ripped away by the elites.