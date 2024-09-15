Nuclear bombs score higher on the DEI scale than any other single entity. A single nuke can reduce every human in its radius to the lowest common denominator—death—in a matter of seconds, regardless of sexual preference, skin color, or any other category on the intersectional theory index.

Identity politics pushers want America to fall so hard that she can’t get back up. The result of all this hatred is mind-numbing stupidity. The black heart of hatred is like a lump of collateral blocking an artery, but rather than restricting blood flow to the brain, it obstructs reason.

Take, for example, the group of gay rights activists that gave in to anti-Israel extremists by opting to cancel an “intensely divisive” Jewish event. This is identity politics in action.

When pressure mounted from the opposite side—presumably, a pro-Zionist group—the gay rights group decided to allow the event. When it comes to intersectional identity politics—which translates into “the most oppressed is the most powerful”—mindless stupidity replaces reasoned discourse. The gay-rights group succumbed to whoever complained the loudest.

Noise over reason is the recipe for the kind of vacuous vapidity found in intersectionality.

When hyper-political DEI ideology such as “queer theory” infects the upper echelons of important governmental agencies like the Department of Energy, the dead weight of stupidity threatens to bring America to its knees, in the same manner, the sins of humanity brought Jesus to his knees as he carried the Cross to his own crucifixion.

The difference is, America may not be able to come back from the dead.

What is Queer Theory Anyway?

If you’re wondering what Leftist professors have been pushing in colleges and universities for the last several decades, the answer is quite literally “nothing.”

Leftists advocate nihilism, the belief in nothing, and that’s what queer theory is—a void.

American gender studies, queer theory, and critical theory guru David Halperin says as much in his book, Saint Foucault. Michel Foucault was the famously transgressive 20th-century French philosopher who influenced many gay, lesbian, and other intellectuals.

“Unlike gay identity, which, though deliberately proclaimed in an act of affirmation, is nonetheless rooted in the positive fact of homosexual object-choice, queer identity need not be grounded in any positive truth or in any stable reality,” Halperin contends.

It’s as easy as making mud pie to be a queer theorist because whatever you decide to spout off is free of the pesky constraints called truth and reality.

“As the very word implies, ‘queer’ does not name some natural kind or refer to some determinate object; it acquires its meaning from its oppositional relation to the norm,” Halperin continues.

“Queer is by definition whatever is at odds with the normal, the legitimate, the dominant. There is nothing in particular to which it necessarily refers. It is an identity without an essence.”

There you go. Dispense with all things normal and legitimate and you can be a queer theorist too.

Another French philosopher, Jean-Paul Sartre, famously said, “Existence precedes essence,” meaning that human beings are born without an essence—i.e. human nature—and therefore are free to make their own.

Halperin takes Sartre’s lunacy to an even crazier extreme: you don’t even need to make an essence up and can free-float through life and experience like an untethered helium balloon that isn’t really a balloon—it’s nothing at all.

Sound fun?

There are only two problems: making mud pies is easier than eating them, and untethered helium balloons burst when they fly too high. If a kid on a roof decides he wants to be a bird for a few minutes and jumps off the edge to fly in the sky, he ends up eating dirt.

When people graduate from college after learning all this nothing, they can go to work for the federal government to pay off student loans.

From Theory to Practice

According to Fox News, a recent hire at the Department of Energy once called for reducing or eliminating nuclear weapons. That sounds like a good idea. Who cares if China, Russia, North Korea, or anyone else refuses to follow suit or does just the opposite?

Sneha Nair was appointed special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. She argued that "queer theory" was essential to her agenda to destroy America's national security by ridding it of nuclear deterrents.

Nair wants to wipe out "White supremacy" in the nuclear field by "queering nuclear weapons" as part of a diversity, equity, and inclusion push.

"Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," Nair wrote in her article titled “Queering nuclear weapons: How LGBTQ+ inclusion strengthens security and reshapes disarmament.”

The article was published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Whoever thought aromatic scientists could be so dumb?

“Nuclear deterrence is associated with ‘rationality’ and ‘security,’ while disarmament and justice for nuclear weapon victims are coded as ’emotion’ and a lack of understanding of the ‘real’ mechanics of security,” Nair wrote. “The queer lens prioritizes the rights and well-being of people over the abstract idea of national security, and it challenges the mainstream understanding of nuclear weapons—questioning whether they truly deter nuclear war, stabilize geopolitics, and reduce the likelihood of conventional war,” she wrote. “Queer theory asks: Who created these ideas? How are they being upheld? Whose interests do they serve? And whose experiences are being excluded?”

This may sound like cotton candy and Kumbaya to a naïve 18-year-old brainwashed in a Woke public school, but that’s not what it is. If national security is merely an “abstract idea,” what does that make queer theory? Lunacy.

“Get rid of the nukes and we’ll have world peace and everybody will be happy,” says the young Woke co-ed in her first college queer theory class. “While we’re at it, let’s queer all the straight white guys. They won’t be so aggressive then. Let’s go nuclear by queering the nukes! Hooray! Hurrah!”

World peace through denying reality, that’s a novel idea. Hello Armageddon.

Back to Reality

The reality of the situation is that the Marxist master plan to take over the public education system in the U.S. in large part has been a success. It’s created a generation or two of idiots who have been taught to believe in, well, nothing, and because of it, we are now witnessing the twilight of intelligent thought in the West.

Taking apart Nair’s argument point b point would be energy wasted. Anti-Communist James Lindsay agrees, “There's so much to say about this that I barely know where to start, from Biden's long relationship with the Council for a Livable World to Queer Theory and queering nuclear policy to Herbert Marcuse rearing his ugly head in American Leftism yet again.”

Herbert Marcuse was another leftist philosopher. He fled Europe to haunt the hallowed halls of American universities and proliferate Critical Theory, the mind virus that mutated into queer theory, intersectionality, critical race theory, and the rest of the nihilistic nonsense scurrying out of the universities like infected rats in the night.

Halperin may have summed up the Left’s position best: it’s against whatever is normal and legitimate. That means it’s against sanity and in favor of insanity.

In the Oliver Stone film Platoon, Charlie Sheen’s character says, “Hell is the impossibility of reason.”

That’s what the Left wants: Hell. The Left “is an identity without an essence.” It is the will to the nothingness that can only be found in madness (and universities).