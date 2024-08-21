Rand Paul and Amash Aim to Destroy the Criminal NSA
This made big-government shill Mike Rogers very sad.
Mike Rogers, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman, is targeting those who speak out against Big Brother. Rogers insists the latest attempt to cease the National Security Agency's (NSA) collection of phone data is dangerous. The comment is important as it comes on the heels of the House's rejection of an amendment proposed by Representative Justin Amash (R-Michigan).
