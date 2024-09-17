Rand Paul Recently appeared on RFK’s YouTube channel to discuss the origins and response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Paul made several bombshell claims during the interview.

If the Kentucky Senator is correct, our federal government used taxpayer dollars to help fund the creation of COVID-19.

Paul and RFK get to the Bottom of the Pandemic

Rewind to the beginning of the pandemic and the narrative of the legacy media was that COVID-19 naturally formed in a Chinese animal market. However, Paul’s investigation in the years that followed indicates otherwise.

Paul highlights an email chain between virologists at the outset of the pandemic that indicates the virus was likely man-made. However, those same scientists expressed the exact opposite when fielding questions from the media.

Anthony Fauci and his team of scientists insisted COVID-19 was a natural phenomenon when their own emails indicate it was likely made by human beings in Wuhan, China.

The fact that our tax dollars were spent to fund the Wuhan lab is salt in the gaping wound. The details of the in-depth investigation were recently published in Paul’s book The Great Covid Coverup. Though those on the left of the political spectrum will undoubtedly insist Paul has financial motivations for publishing the book, that is an unfair criticism.

Paul has valiantly invested his limited time in finding the truth about COVID-19’s origins to advance the collective interest. Paul is capable of an objectivity that other politicians lack. The Kentucky Senator’s obsession with the truth and skepticism of all things government-related is fueled by his libertarian leanings.

Fauci Should be Prosecuted

During the interview with RFK, Paul mentioned that he thinks Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted. It is Fauci’s lack of oversight that allowed our tax dollars to be spent researching gain-of-function research in a Wuhan laboratory. The controversial research likely spawned COVID-19, a virus that appears to have been meticulously designed to spread among people instead of animals.

However, Fauci has emerged from the pandemic unscathed. As Paul noted, Fauci is transported around town using a limousine as a form of positive reinforcement for his big government obedience.

When analyzing Fauci’s response to the pandemic, Paul highlighted how the coronavirus jabs were ineffective. Some jabbers have received more than half a dozen shots and are still looking for more. Fauci also pushed ineffective masks in addition to never-ending jabs.

As noted by Paul, extensive research has been conducted to determine if wearing a mask in a hospital setting prevents the contraction of influenza. The data shows masks do not protect physicians, surgeons, nurses and other medical personnel in hospitals.

Therefore, it is safe to conclude that masks also do not help protect the public against coronavirus, influenza and other viruses.

Look to the Media Fringes for the Truth

When discussing the pandemic with RFK Jr., Paul referenced Nicholas Wade’s article that mainstream media outlets refused to publish. Wade found an audience for the piece on Medium.com. The controversial analysis revealed there is scientific proof that the virus emerged from a lab, likely in Wuhan, China.

Paul then referenced a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the communications of virologists discussing the virus’s origins. The request was met and Paul found scientists stating masks are ineffective at stopping virus transmission. It appears that the federal government including Fauci and the NIH lied about both the virus’s origin and masks.

Though Paul is often ridiculed by the left for supposedly being a conspiracy theorist, he understands medicine and science. Paul has a medical degree and worked as a doctor. As mentioned in his interview with Fauci, viruses do not infect humans to a high degree after beginning with animals.

The rapid rate of human infection that occurred with the spread of COVID-19 makes it clear that it was leaked from a lab. Even computer modeling reveals the virus was tailored to spread among humans instead of animals.

Follow The Money Trail

Lobbyists, wealthy individuals and corporations alike have infiltrated the beltway to bribe public officials who make our laws. Significant sums of money are donated to bureaucrats to shape laws and extend government control. Lobbyists and other third-parties also wine and dine the likes of Fauci who then return the favor through grant approval and other abuses of taxpayer dollars.

It appears that nefarious parties have infiltrated the federal government with the intention of depopulating the United States and the world. If Paul is correct, we’ll likely see another aerosolized virus with a 5% to 50% mortality rate released on the public in our lifetimes. As the Kentucky Senator pointed out, such a kill rate would be on the same level as that of a nuclear weapon.

Fight for Freedom

Freedom-loving individuals are encouraged to run for public office. It is also prudent to write to lawmakers, stressing the need for constructive dialogue. Paul and RFK Jr. both agree that dialogue with other countries about the potential spread of viruses is essential for our collective benefit.

Though former President Nixon disavowed our biowarfare programs, other nations such as China operate those programs without international oversight. Russia and Iran also have similar programs that experiment with virus creation that have exorbitantly high mortality rates.

In addition to starting an international dialogue about virology, it is also in the interest of all human beings to end gain-of-function research. If Paul has his way, he will get Democrats on board to put an end to the controversial research. Paul also desires an oversight commission similar to that which oversees nuclear weapons.