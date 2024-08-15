The United States’ debt is rising to an unprecedented level, and it is time for our country to take precautionary measures to prevent a sovereign debt crisis.



One very curious trend to note is that the United States continues to provide ample amounts of foreign aid to other countries, many of which are not allies and do not respect our country. Furthermore, politicians like Rand Paul have noted that 70% of foreign aid is stolen off of the top.



The United States needs to pivot its policies and focus on addressing many of the economic and political issues that are currently major problems in the country. Moreover, excessive involvement in overseas conflicts has historically been a very negative trait, which may pull the United States into global conflicts in the future. An isolationist approach would be safer for the world, and help the United States government improve the lives of its citizens.





Rand Paul Blasts the Idea of Sending Money to Countries That Hate Us



During the VFW National Convention, Rand Paul made several statements about how our debt was out of control, and that we should stop sending foreign aid to countries that hate the United States.



“With a $34 trillion debt, our foreign policy needs to reexamine all foreign aid. As a consequence of being everywhere all the time, American aid flows not only to dependent allies but to countries that have the audacity to burn our flag.”



The United States has too many domestic economic issues to focus on and should reprioritize how much it spends on foreign aid. Moreover, Rand Paul noted that many of the countries we financially support are not even our allies and have very negative opinions of the United States. It is obtuse that the US government decided to fund countries that burn our flag while failing to address rising crime and poverty in the country.



Another factor to note is that a lot of the money we send in foreign aid could go into the wrong hands. In the past, Rand Paul has noted that foreign aid sent to Afghanistan may fall into the hands of the Taliban and that it is foolish for us to think that the money will be allocated properly.



Domestic Issues Have Been Ignored



Politicians like Rand Paul have noted the hypocrisy of us funding other countries, while we can’t afford to address critical issues that are negatively impacting the United States. He has mentioned how we should not doom our own country by spending excessive amounts of money funding countries like Ukraine.



American citizens have been struggling massively with high inflation and a weaker economy, while politicians freely send money to other countries. There are many ways that we could utilize taxpayer funds to help solve issues in this country. Crime has been increasing rapidly in many US cities, and additional funds to support police forces could help these groups have the resources they need to enforce the law. Moreover, infrastructure in many key US cities is very weak, and we could benefit from adding new public transportation and upgrading existing infrastructure.



Politicians should prioritize their population over foreign countries, especially foreign countries that do not respect the United States. There have been many serious issues that have been elevated in the United States since 2020, such as poverty and crime, and our government should prioritize the safety and well-being of its population before it begins meddling in overseas issues.



Our Debt is Out of Control



The United States’ debt is growing at an alarming rate, and we simply can’t afford to go into further debt to fund foreign conflicts and provide countries with foreign aid.



Our federal debt has topped $30 trillion, and more than tripled since 2008. Moreover, interest rates have risen substantially since 2022, which could further complicate things. At the moment, the amount we spend on interest alone exceeds our current annual defense budget.



One of the drivers of debt has been our country’s involvement in overseas conflicts, mainly in our funding of the Russia-Ukraine war. We have already given Ukraine over $100 billion since the war started, and have also sent funds to countries for other conflicts in recent years.



The United States also spends around $47 billion each year on foreign aid, which has also contributed to our rising debt. Politicians like Rand Paul and Ron Paul have noted that some of these funds do not go to the intended source, which means the American population has been forced to fund overseas corruption. Moreover, many of the countries we provide aid to are not friends or allies of the United States and have negative views about our country.



Perpetual Conflict





One of the excuses that our government uses to support its actions is that we need to have an established presence in other countries to help de-escalate conflicts in other countries. However, our actions have had the opposite effect, and have helped to extend global conflicts in countries like Ukraine and contribute to soaring geopolitical instability. At the same time, people in the United States continue to suffer more as our economy continues to go downhill.



“My fear is that we’re actually once again in 1914. And that escalation draws us sleepwalking closer to a nuclear confrontation. Prior to World War 1, the nations of Europe lacked the diplomatic intellect to avoid a calamity that killed millions of people in the horror of the trenches on the Western front and saw the rise of a communist empire in the East. How different would the world have been had the diplomats of 1914 been better thinkers and the leaders more restrained?”



He also warned that these countries involved themselves in external conflicts that did not directly impact them and that this unilateral decision led to their demise. World War 1 is an excellent history lesson, as it shows the merits of isolationism and the benefits of avoiding international conflicts.



Pursue Our Interests First



The United States is in a much more vulnerable position due to the growing economic and political risks in our country. Our politicians should focus more of their efforts on alleviating these critical issues, instead of providing aid to foreign countries. Our debt has been rising at unprecedented levels, yet our government has continued to push our debt to new highs as they fund foreign wars and provide foreign aid to other countries.



One of the key national threats for our country is not overseas threats, but rather the crisis at our Southern border. The mismanagement of our border has resulted in a surge in crime and gang activity. Some of these people even have ties to terrorist organizations like ISIS.



Middle-class Americans are now struggling at a much greater rate since 2020, and our government should prioritize their well-being over other foreign countries. It is a massive betrayal to force citizens to pay for foreign aid for other countries, while the government fails to make adequate investments to reduce poverty and crime and improve infrastructure.





