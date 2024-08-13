Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is calling for an end to the United States military draft. It has been more than half a century since the draft was last activated. Nearly two million unfortunate souls from the Baby Boomer generation were called to war in Vietnam.

According to Paul, the draft is an outdated federal government program that no longer has a purpose.

An All-Volunteer Military Might be on the Horizon

If Paul has his way, the draft will be completely eliminated in favor of an all-volunteer military. The little-known truth is that few nations have mandatory conscription. Israel and South Korea are the two most notable nations that force their youth into military service. Israel’s mandatory conscription includes men and women while South Korea’s is all-male.

Paul has gone as far as introducing formal legislation to end the draft. The bill was also brought to the legislative floor by Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming and Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon. If the bill is passed into law, it will repeal the federal government’s Military Selective Service Act that requires all men who reach the age of 18 to register for the draft.

The Selective Service Act has been the law of the land since 1917. The purpose of the legislation was to ensure the United States had enough service members during WWI. However, the law mandating draft eligibility for those between the ages of 18 and 45 has not been utilized since the fiasco that was the Vietnam War.

Paul’s Logic in Calling for an End to the Draft

Paul highlighted how the draft has not been used in half a century. According to Paul, wars are not worth fighting unless people are willing to volunteer to put their lives on the line. The draft is an outdated program that allows rich power brokers to play war with toy soldiers that take the form of real human beings.

Congress is debating expanding military draft eligibility to women. Earlier this year, Democrats in the Senate altered the yearly defense authorization bill to mandate that women register for the Selective Service. Some Republicans were angered by the proposal as our domestic women are the only ones capable of brining life into the United States without a complete reliance on immigrants.

It is also worth noting the Department of Defense made combat roles available to women nearly a decade ago.

The Selective Service Isn’t Cheap

To the surprise of many, the yearly cost of the Selective Service has gradually increased across the years. The cost of the program has soared from $26 million in ’21 to a whopping $33.4 million in the upcoming year.

What sense is there in using taxpayer money to pay for the continuance of the draft when it provides nearly nothing in return? We are shelling out millions of dollars per year to fund a program that is unlikely to be used. Moreover, even if the draft were implemented, some of those drafted into the military would consider fleeing to Canada or Mexico as directed by their disgruntled Boomer grandparents.

The plain truth of the matter is the draft provides minimal potential benefit in exchange for an exorbitant cost. As Paul and other congress members have pointed out, our taxpayer dollars would be better spent on democratizing postsecondary education or rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

A Robotic Military is in Our Future

It might not be long until we completely replace military members with drones and robots. Such a high-tech potential future for war was recently predicted by none other than Elon Musk. Musk has access to defense industry personnel thanks to his SpaceX business. Drones, robotic soldiers and even robotic dogs equipped with mounted machine guns are superior options for warfare than actual human beings.

Perhaps it might be better to recruit the nation’s best video game players to serve as drone operators than require them to register for a draft that will likely never occur. The bureaucratic savings could be used to train the nation’s top gamers in the operation of drones and other robots used for military purposes.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Falling Military Enrollments

It is no secret that the military has failed to meet its recruiting goals in recent years. A combination of factors including lost wars in the Middle East, feminism and multiculturalism explain the drop in military enrollment.

The surefire way to boost military enrollment is to guarantee a wife and kids for every man who wants them. However, a return to patriarchy is unlikely for at least another decade or two.

A better solution is for the United States to stop playing world policeman and reserve the use of our nation’s military for emergency situations. It is time to transition to a new Trumpian era in which we withdraw our military forces from foreign nations, choosing to focus on isolationism and national defense as opposed to borderline imperialist neo-colonialism.