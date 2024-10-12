“Our initial findings clearly show a series of multiple failures of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and an inexcusable dereliction of duty.” – Rand Paul

Rand Paul is sounding off on X about the federal government's lack of accountability. Paul has zeroed in on the USSS's failures to protect former president Trump. USSS is an acronym short for United States Secret Service.

Paul is Part of a Bipartisan Investigation in Search of the Truth

Paul recently referred to the USSS’s inability to protect former president Trump as “egregious failures” after two near-miss assassination attempts. The Kentucky senator also referenced his bipartisan investigation into the matter.

According to Paul, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ATF obstructed the investigation.

