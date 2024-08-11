Rand Paul wants receipts on the assassination attempt on former President Trump because it's about as obvious as the day is long that things just aren’t adding up. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas says he didn’t deny Trump’s detail extra security - or extra security for Robert F Kennedy Jr., either, but ample evidence and multiple witnesses are proving this isn’t true.

One such witness is Representative Mike Waltz, who posted on X that he has “very reliable sources” that know Mayorkas denied “repeated requests” for security by Trump’s team.