Biden has been criminally complicit is allowing terrorists to cross the Southern border.

The security of our Southern border has been plummeting since Biden reversed Trump’s executive orders and failed to address new growing threats.

Sadly, the general public is beginning to feel the pain of these failed policies, as fentanyl-related deaths are rising, crime is increasing, and some people have been killed by dangerous illegal immigrants. The current security measures have not been enough to track dangerous criminals and individuals with terrorist links who have entered our country illegally.



Updates from 2024 show that many of these individuals are not just from South America but are from all over the world. In a new and shocking update, the Department of Homeland Security found that hundreds of ISIS-supported immigrants from Central Asia have been illegally entering the United States. The agency has been unable to track all of these individuals down, which means they could be posing additional threats to local communities.