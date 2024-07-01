At the height of COVID, the American people were repeatedly lied to by the government and so-called medical experts. The lies started with a promise of “15 days to slow the spread.” Eventually, this transitioned into claims that face masks, six feet of social distancing, and then mandatory vaccinations would stop COVID.

None of the aforementioned promises ever materialized, though Americans still suffered from widespread enforcement of unscientific, baseless measures. While the people behind this have yet to be fully held accountable, the work of digging into everything that happened behind the scenes continues.

Leading this essential work is none other than Republican Sen. Rand Paul. As many Americans know, the Kentucky lawmaker has been one of the only officials to challenge endless lies from Anthony Fauci and his ilk.

In June, Paul made headlines for calling out people who’ve dismissed the likelihood of COVID originating from a lab in Wuhan, China. Despite all the evidence leaning in this direction, some people would still have Americans believe the lab leak theory is nothing more than fiction.

Rand Paul Lays Out the Facts

During a Senate Homeland Security Meeting, the GOP lawmaker dismantled common talking points from lab leak theory critics. Many of these folks posit that COVID came from an animal before mutating and infecting human beings. Though after many formal tests of over 90,000 animals, not a single one was found to have ever hosted the virus.

Rand Paul specifically called out Dr. Robert Garry for going on the record to flatly deny the lab leak theory. Noting the close-mindedness of this argument, the Republican senator noted that Garry’s denials also conflict with the scientific method’s warnings against asserting a specific conclusion without evidence.

The American people deserve to know the truth and the facts of where COVID really came from. Many lives were forever changed not just by the virus, but by the government’s tyrannical measures implemented in the name of defeating this virus. Yet, even after senseless mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and booster shots, many questions remain unanswered.

What’s Motivating Lies From Lab Leak Theory Critics?

As the Senate hearing continued, Rand Paul also clearly explained the motivation behind scientific officials who deny the lab leak theory. Put simply, it all comes down to geopolitics.

Garry and many others like him believe if they acknowledge the plausibility of COVID originating from a lab, this will hurt the US scientific community’s relationship with China. This is something that former NIH director Francis Collins was caught admitting to in various leaked emails.

https://x.com/RandPaul/status/1804516052497211830

On social media platforms like X, everyday Americans are praising Rand Paul for holding these folks to account. If it weren’t for the Kentucky senator, a lot of people would believe the so-called experts who keep denying the lab leak theory. The more understanding we have about the reasons behind their denials, the more informed we all become.

Fauci’s Inner Circle Exposed

Before the end of the Senate Homeland Security Meeting, Rand Paul revealed what Fauci and his team talked about at the onset of COVID. Unsurprisingly, a lot of it is quite different from what was said while the cameras were rolling. The lies and inconsistencies also go beyond issues like social distancing, school closures, and masking.

As it turns out, scientific officials referred to COVID as being “lab escaped.” They also conceded that molecular data aligned with the lab leak theory. Rand Paul made this known by reading out the private communications from Fauci’s team, ones they worked hard to conceal from the public.

Further excerpts revealed the idea of a “plausible natural scenario” to explain COVID’s origins appeared absent. This, too, would suggest that the lab leak theory is not without its merits. In one message after the other, these officials very clearly acknowledged the possibility of COVID originating from a Wuhan lab. In light of this, it’s unfortunate that Americans were gaslit into believing the lab leak theory was a baseless conspiracy.

Here’s the bottom line: the medical experts we were all told to trust did not feel they owed the nation truthfulness. Time and time again, they deceived the country when it appeared to be most convenient. No American should put their faith in supposed experts who lie with virtual impunity, not now and not ever.

Naturally, the elite and their defenders will claim these falsehoods happened with noble intentions. They’ll argue that medical officials didn’t want to cause panic or draw premature conclusions. Though at the end of the day, these folks were ok with misleading everyday people, especially when they thought the truth would never get out.

Moving forever, all Americans should remember this. With the so-called experts being exposed for lying about COVID mitigation efforts and the lab leak theory, we have to ask ourselves what else they may be lying about.